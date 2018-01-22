Pro-choice groups have been using the #Roe45 hashtag to show their commitment to abortion rights. The ACLU was among those groups, vowing to fight for the rights of minors to have abortions without parental notification.

We fight for all young people forced to continue pregnancies against their will due to parental notification laws requiring consent from their guardians. #JusticeforJane #Roe45 pic.twitter.com/ssSlqfWwpa — ACLU (@ACLU) January 22, 2018

It’s understandable that adults might think the ACLU isn’t doing much to protect their rights as parents.

Saying parents shouldn't know about invasive surgery ain't exactly a winning argument, folks. https://t.co/EJqCySzCF7 — #DeeToo (@ihate_everyone2) January 22, 2018

Invasive surgery? Let’s just call it health care.

Even under the best of circumstances, abortion can be hazardous. Parents absolutely have a right to know if their child is undergoing a major medical procedure. — Craig Zimmerman (@craigzimmerman6) January 22, 2018

Can't even take aspirin at school w/o parents and school being aware or prescription drugs, but a major procedure ending the life of an unborn child, a-ok! #SoullessGhouls #RoevWade https://t.co/zjf5BH5ThZ — Joe (@JoeC1776) January 23, 2018

Parent/guardians should always have a veto (unless the child's life is in danger or an actual medical emergency) for any medical procedure. A minor is classed that way because the law does not recognize them as mature enough to make their own decisions. https://t.co/s8g6ighqSZ — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) January 22, 2018

Minors should not be able to overrule the rights of their parents. This is madness. https://t.co/yLLM1ib0co — Goo T. Gwaba (@GooGwaba) January 22, 2018

Glaring example of how the far left continues to try to undermine the family unit. It is bad enough that any minor would abort a child, and doing it without the knowledge/consent of the minor's parent is unthinkable. https://t.co/NMphYoyx8L — Will (@RoscoenOtis) January 22, 2018