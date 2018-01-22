Pro-choice groups have been using the #Roe45 hashtag to show their commitment to abortion rights. The ACLU was among those groups, vowing to fight for the rights of minors to have abortions without parental notification.

It’s understandable that adults might think the ACLU isn’t doing much to protect their rights as parents.

Invasive surgery? Let’s just call it health care.

Tags: #Roe45abortionACLUparental notification