As Twitchy reported, Sen. Cory Booker lashed into DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen at a hearing Tuesday, inspiring conservatives to ask where all the progressives were condemning Booker’s unprofessional treatment of a female cabinet official.

Bloomberg’s Sahil Kapur noted one Associated Press photo of Booker’s questioning that was particularly “solid.”

Solid caption contest material? Absolutely.

This next one’s probably NSFW … but still pretty funny.

Fair warning … this next one is Grade A creepy:

Keep ’em coming, Twitter!

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

