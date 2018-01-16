As Twitchy reported, Sen. Cory Booker lashed into DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen at a hearing Tuesday, inspiring conservatives to ask where all the progressives were condemning Booker’s unprofessional treatment of a female cabinet official.

Bloomberg’s Sahil Kapur noted one Associated Press photo of Booker’s questioning that was particularly “solid.”

Solid @AP photo that captures Cory Booker's questioning of DHS Secretary Nielsen. https://t.co/oiQrqFE0vv pic.twitter.com/QrYJVIajJB — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 16, 2018

Solid caption contest material? Absolutely.

Quick, Senator, do your best Al Franken impression! pic.twitter.com/SVgNYpTBpR — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 16, 2018

Cory Booker was finally willing to testify against Al Franken… #SoBrave pic.twitter.com/9upGLm52ol — Minnesota Patriot (@MinnPatriot) January 16, 2018

The Al Franken Stance around good looking women. pic.twitter.com/v87oIKLb79 — DJSmith (@davidjacksmith) January 16, 2018

I strongly disapprove of the senator's use of jazzhands. Jazzhands have no place in our society. https://t.co/E4Jb2IQz6c — David A. Graham (@GrahamDavidA) January 16, 2018

I AM A MOOSE pic.twitter.com/M98K1i4jFp — jon gabriel (@exjon) January 17, 2018

“I can count to this many” https://t.co/S5axVzH0rK — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 16, 2018

“Do you have any idea how hard it is to keep track of ten, count em, TEN, imaginary friends? Okay it’s actually eight & two pet dinosaurs but that is completely beside the point.” pic.twitter.com/mgPIl8C92C — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 17, 2018

The Looney Tunes Left lead by racist Cory Booker! Is this the best the Democrats have? Wait until all his baggage comes out! Just waiting for the right time Trumpsters 👍🏻😎 pic.twitter.com/9kttdt963p — PresidentTrump (@RichardTBurnett) January 16, 2018

Now witness the firepower of this fully armed and operational grandstander https://t.co/R22WEi8d08 — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 16, 2018

"Angry Iguana Enraged By The Same Terrarium Glass He Rediscovers Every Day". https://t.co/GEQGdHZaV2 — Dan Curtis Johnson (@dcurtisj) January 16, 2018

Man, he wants to be in her face making her flinch. Like an abusive husband in a bad Lifetime movie https://t.co/qZWzQB4K0K — Renna (@RennaW) January 16, 2018

"I've got 99 problems, but only 10 fingers." https://t.co/2a9MTqMIno — Smatt (@mdrache) January 16, 2018

Senator Cory Booker attempts to combine Bill Clinton's serious face with GHW Bush's "thousand points of light" speech and ends up resembling an Easter Island head between two dying palm trees. https://t.co/i5lCAJmEW2 — MonBossyMothma-WR (@nowhere_nh) January 16, 2018

Siri, show me what grandstanding looks like. https://t.co/yoUAp370jr — you should follow @AltHistoryToday (@ItsaMeMarios) January 16, 2018

Booker looks exactly like my kid after I ask him if he washed his hands after going poo. https://t.co/mzHw0rCmsD — Richie Fuckin Football (@RWhittall) January 16, 2018

I AM PRESIDENT CORNHOLIO. I NEED TPP FOR MY BUNGHOLE pic.twitter.com/I2IvJkt4sc — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) January 17, 2018

This next one’s probably NSFW … but still pretty funny.

pic.twitter.com/QimpjygQ9N — ☠Problematic AF™☠, Milking the Soft Power Dividend (@EF517_V2) January 16, 2018

Fair warning … this next one is Grade A creepy:

'Those aren't spirit fingers, THESE are spirit fingers!' pic.twitter.com/BhAGCVz9dc — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) January 16, 2018

Keep ’em coming, Twitter!

