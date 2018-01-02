Moms Demand founder Shannon Watts deleted her tweet, but since she has already blocked practically everyone on Twitter it was unlikely anyone would notice.

Fortunately, some good folks were kind enough to screen-grab the latest from Watts, in which she argues against old white man Mitt Romney running to fill the seat of old white man Orrin Hatch … all while celebrating Doug Jones’s victory in Alabama.

What exactly did voters “do” in Alabama, besides replace a 64-year-old white man with a 63-year-old white man?

Time for Watts to put her activism to work in Utah.

