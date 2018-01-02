Moms Demand founder Shannon Watts deleted her tweet, but since she has already blocked practically everyone on Twitter it was unlikely anyone would notice.

Fortunately, some good folks were kind enough to screen-grab the latest from Watts, in which she argues against old white man Mitt Romney running to fill the seat of old white man Orrin Hatch … all while celebrating Doug Jones’s victory in Alabama.

This is who Mike Bloomberg gave millions of dollars to for an anti-gun movement….. pic.twitter.com/okWBnkk6hF — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 3, 2018

What exactly did voters “do” in Alabama, besides replace a 64-year-old white man with a 63-year-old white man?

What the hell did you do in Alabama? I'm pretty sure Doug Jones is a 63-year-old WHITE MAN. I can't stand Mitt Romney, but using age & race as a reason, I thought was a no-no for SJW's. The outcry if someone said this about a black woman. https://t.co/D3sKeaa4NV — 🇺🇸 Rick 🇺🇸🎄👌🏻 (@GenRickDeMarco) January 2, 2018

What they did in Alabama was elect a 63 yr old white guy. Am I missing something? — Fiona McCool (@fiona_mccool) January 3, 2018

She deleted the tweet, but at least we know 63 year old white dudes are cool in her book. — Will Nye (@willfnye) January 3, 2018

Sexism, Racism and Ageism all in one tweet. How very progressive of you Shannon. 🙄 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 2, 2018

Time for Watts to put her activism to work in Utah.

She really has never been to Utah, has she? — Swinging Cod (@SwingCod) January 3, 2018

Really want them to spend $50mm on this in Wyoming or something… — Quotron (@Quotron_) January 3, 2018

I hope Shannon goes all and spends a ton of money to defeat Romney in Utah. Light that cash on fire! — winki (@winkinj) January 3, 2018

PLEASE spend all your time, energy, and money trying to defeat Mitt Romney in Utah. — Bearly Legal 🐻 (@MichaelCoughlin) January 2, 2018

Romney has a 70% approval in Utah… pic.twitter.com/NMFZtjGfWX — John (@jvega620) January 2, 2018

