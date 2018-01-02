“This is Armageddon,” was how Rep. Nancy Pelosi described the GOP’s tax reform bill back on Dec. 4, before it was passed and inspired companies like AT&T, Boeing, Fifth Third Bank, Wells Fargo, and others to issue employee bonuses, hike wages, commit to domestic reinvestment, and increase philanthropic donations.

Armageddon continued into the new year as Southwest Airlines announced that it, too, would be giving a $1,000 cash bonus to each of its full- and part-time employees.

Weren’t we all supposed to be paying $2 per Google search by now — those of us left alive and with Internet access, that is.

They already did that in December, mostly by saying that $1,000 is nothing to a working family.

