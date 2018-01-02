“This is Armageddon,” was how Rep. Nancy Pelosi described the GOP’s tax reform bill back on Dec. 4, before it was passed and inspired companies like AT&T, Boeing, Fifth Third Bank, Wells Fargo, and others to issue employee bonuses, hike wages, commit to domestic reinvestment, and increase philanthropic donations.

Armageddon continued into the new year as Southwest Airlines announced that it, too, would be giving a $1,000 cash bonus to each of its full- and part-time employees.

JUST IN: Southwest Airlines to give all full-time and part-time employees a $1,000 cash bonus on Monday & company will also make $5M in charitable donations and invest in its Boeing fleet due to tax reform passage. https://t.co/YKho1O67Ek — CNBC (@CNBC) January 2, 2018

"This is ARMAGEDDON." – Nancy Pelosi https://t.co/euUWylBnK5 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) January 2, 2018

But I was told tax reform would make thousands die! https://t.co/QATtnXur5h — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 2, 2018

When will the slaughter end? https://t.co/bkSpa3HErY — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) January 2, 2018

Look at all this evil capitalism. Bunch of heartless monsters. https://t.co/aNMGm2mrc0 — Micah Eddy (@micah_eddy) January 2, 2018

Horrible news. Bonuses and charitable donations? We all gonna die! https://t.co/X5feX0BqPw — Oregon Michael (@Easycure) January 2, 2018

Jokes on Southwest, all their employees will already be dead from tax reform/netneutrality/immigrationreform https://t.co/hlBNHTmI7M — John Noonan (@noonanjo) January 2, 2018

W-w-w-w-w-wait…I thought everyone was dead? https://t.co/ElNyBCbQ9y — Mickey Euston (@bandof2) January 2, 2018

How could this be since airplanes were supposed to fall out of the sky during Net Neutrality's repeal?! https://t.co/7xHtXD6DmI — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) January 2, 2018

Weren’t we all supposed to be paying $2 per Google search by now — those of us left alive and with Internet access, that is.

All those private sector jobs created. All those bonuses. The insanity. https://t.co/216aVRHeXz — The Trigger (@TheTrigger13) January 2, 2018

Liberal pundits scrambling to mansplain this? https://t.co/h4sGTe2K42 — Leigh (@sybilll) January 2, 2018

They already did that in December, mostly by saying that $1,000 is nothing to a working family.

Thoughts & Prayers to those hurt by this. https://t.co/JeZ3lvZgmY — 👑Erin Murray👑 (@MsErinMurray) January 2, 2018

If your driving by an airport today, please be on the lookout for more victims of the #GOPTaxBill

Drive safe. https://t.co/db7bfNiQYh — Texas Guy (@Collinsdw) January 2, 2018

