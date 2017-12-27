Niall Stanage of The Hill took a bit of a leap Wednesday, naming five Republicans he thought would be most likely to primary President Trump in 2020. Really it wasn’t that big of a leap, as long as you leave the word “successfully” out of the equation.

THE MEMO: Five Republicans who could primary Trump in 2020 https://t.co/RxGaoo7pkb pic.twitter.com/rTL9mZLEJY — The Hill (@thehill) December 27, 2017

So who’s up? First is Sen. Jeff Flake, followed by Sen. Ben Sasse, Gov. Susana Martinez, Gov. John Kasich, and Sen. Ted Cruz. Any bets?

Who buys this shit? — Disappointed Dan (@DanDisappointed) December 27, 2017

Should read 5 idiots who'll get their butt beat so badly that people will feel sorry for them..oh wait..no we won't we'll be laughing — Meredith Marshall (@MeredithMarsha1) December 27, 2017

Lol.. TRUMP knocked out 16 better candidates than these jokers .. — DSNicol (@Dsnicol2) December 28, 2017

Correction: Five Republicans who could primary Trump in 2020, and have their asses handed to them. There, that’s better 😁#MAGA https://t.co/s3p5ETdAud — 🎄John🇺🇸Desantis🎄 (@Trumpfan1995) December 28, 2017

This is a terrible list. Jeff Flake can’t even win a primary in his own state, and Trump mopped the floor w/ Kasich and Cruz in the 2016 Republican primaries. Try again lol https://t.co/pwYooq9DAF — Allison Wilson (@abremmeyer) December 27, 2017

"Attack of the RINOS". — John (@jmmurray06) December 27, 2017

None of them would last past the first debate. https://t.co/GYTOhhAXbB — Deplorable Texan (@TTALLEY1043) December 28, 2017

He crushed 16 in 16. Give me a break. 0% Chance of beating him. Libs have a 1% chance in the general. A never Trumper in a primary? Lol. — Odin🇺🇸☣🇺🇸 (@BEP0007) December 28, 2017

bwhahahaha damn, when did you go to a comedy format? https://t.co/UiHG2I7zJx — ctl (@jetx86) December 27, 2017

This is funny right here…… https://t.co/U9X31CEWSY — Amy 0311 Mom (@Amyloukingery) December 27, 2017

Is this a joke? C’mon @thehill I thought this was the Onion — Eddie 🔹 (@eddiecarl4468) December 28, 2017

𝗞𝗔𝗦𝗜𝗖𝗛❓❓❓🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

FLAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAKE?!!!!

Holy moly, guys, submit this to @TheOnion next time, OK? — Saeger Ryman (@ezsaeger) December 28, 2017

Love that this includes Jeff Flake as if anyone likes him or cares what he has to say https://t.co/05UFjRZZeS — oh hell noah (@noahpsychs) December 27, 2017

President Jeff Flake … nope.

What in the heck are you smoking. — MSM Lies (@RWBNewsGracie) December 27, 2017

Thay should just donate the millions of dollars they will waste on campaigning and use it for The WALL! Lol! 👻 — Jed Clampet (@JedClampetTN) December 27, 2017

