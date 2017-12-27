Niall Stanage of The Hill took a bit of a leap Wednesday, naming five Republicans he thought would be most likely to primary President Trump in 2020. Really it wasn’t that big of a leap, as long as you leave the word “successfully” out of the equation.
THE MEMO: Five Republicans who could primary Trump in 2020 https://t.co/RxGaoo7pkb pic.twitter.com/rTL9mZLEJY
— The Hill (@thehill) December 27, 2017
So who’s up? First is Sen. Jeff Flake, followed by Sen. Ben Sasse, Gov. Susana Martinez, Gov. John Kasich, and Sen. Ted Cruz. Any bets?
— Amy 0311 Mom (@Amyloukingery) December 27, 2017
This has to be the greatest thing I've ever seen ever. @johncardillo @ArthurSchwartz @Kira_Media https://t.co/aVC0mim9Eh
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 27, 2017
Who buys this shit?
— Disappointed Dan (@DanDisappointed) December 27, 2017
Should read 5 idiots who'll get their butt beat so badly that people will feel sorry for them..oh wait..no we won't we'll be laughing
— Meredith Marshall (@MeredithMarsha1) December 27, 2017
Lol.. TRUMP knocked out 16 better candidates than these jokers ..
— DSNicol (@Dsnicol2) December 28, 2017
Correction: Five Republicans who could primary Trump in 2020, and have their asses handed to them.
There, that’s better 😁#MAGA https://t.co/s3p5ETdAud
— 🎄John🇺🇸Desantis🎄 (@Trumpfan1995) December 28, 2017
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣
Oh you’re serious…
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/RcTWVWYp9Y
— Mike Benedict (@mikeyb3102) December 28, 2017
This is a terrible list. Jeff Flake can’t even win a primary in his own state, and Trump mopped the floor w/ Kasich and Cruz in the 2016 Republican primaries. Try again lol https://t.co/pwYooq9DAF
— Allison Wilson (@abremmeyer) December 27, 2017
"Attack of the RINOS".
— John (@jmmurray06) December 27, 2017
None of them would last past the first debate. https://t.co/GYTOhhAXbB
— Deplorable Texan (@TTALLEY1043) December 28, 2017
He crushed 16 in 16. Give me a break. 0% Chance of beating him. Libs have a 1% chance in the general. A never Trumper in a primary? Lol.
— Odin🇺🇸☣🇺🇸 (@BEP0007) December 28, 2017
bwhahahaha
damn, when did you go to a comedy format? https://t.co/UiHG2I7zJx
— ctl (@jetx86) December 27, 2017
This is funny right here…… https://t.co/U9X31CEWSY
— Amy 0311 Mom (@Amyloukingery) December 27, 2017
Is this a joke? C’mon @thehill I thought this was the Onion
— Eddie 🔹 (@eddiecarl4468) December 28, 2017
𝗞𝗔𝗦𝗜𝗖𝗛❓❓❓🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
FLAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAKE?!!!!
Holy moly, guys, submit this to @TheOnion next time, OK?
— Saeger Ryman (@ezsaeger) December 28, 2017
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
— Love&Happiness (@freedom4all117) December 28, 2017
LMFAO. Nope. https://t.co/btJc11BIIe
— Battle Ready Volette (@LauraLMonroe33) December 27, 2017
Love that this includes Jeff Flake as if anyone likes him or cares what he has to say https://t.co/05UFjRZZeS
— oh hell noah (@noahpsychs) December 27, 2017
President Jeff Flake … nope.
What in the heck are you smoking.
— MSM Lies (@RWBNewsGracie) December 27, 2017
Thay should just donate the millions of dollars they will waste on campaigning and use it for The WALL! Lol! 👻
— Jed Clampet (@JedClampetTN) December 27, 2017
— Kat Fisher (@jkrfisher) December 28, 2017
