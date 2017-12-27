Niall Stanage of The Hill took a bit of a leap Wednesday, naming five Republicans he thought would be most likely to primary President Trump in 2020. Really it wasn’t that big of a leap, as long as you leave the word “successfully” out of the equation.

So who’s up? First is Sen. Jeff Flake, followed by Sen. Ben Sasse, Gov. Susana Martinez, Gov. John Kasich, and Sen. Ted Cruz. Any bets?

President Jeff Flake … nope.

