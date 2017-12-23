We’re going to guess that this “Twelve Days of Feministmas” carol originated in the U.K. because it uses “mums” instead of “moms,” but somehow it found its way into the hands of Sen. Cory Booker, who loved it so much he took a photo and posted it to Twitter Saturday.
Love this pic.twitter.com/29mnPyc83a
— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 24, 2017
Keep in mind that Booker, along with Sen. Kamala Harris, is one of the few under-70 prospects the Democrats have going into 2020, so imagining swinging from Donald Trump to someone who would post this unironically.
By "this" you mean "permanent Republican majority" evidently. https://t.co/Q5qVs1bo1w
— Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) December 24, 2017
Oh Christ https://t.co/npVYlbwbac
— Mitch Lake (@mlake9) December 24, 2017
Dude… https://t.co/ZK8xQVO20a
— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) December 24, 2017
Oh gawd https://t.co/ypQIlqwZrN
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 24, 2017
Whatever. https://t.co/bvbOVWcT4g
— sassywindsor (@sassywindsor) December 24, 2017
He seriously thinks this garbage will get him votes. https://t.co/5gxxy7w9Uc
— Tru Datness (@Tru_rises_alt) December 24, 2017
Booker's platform for POTUS — should win the @PitchPerfect set. https://t.co/5E6dOyoQ6U
— David Pinsen (@dpinsen) December 24, 2017
When you do this you embarrass yourself and our state. Please stop. This also will not help you become president. It's a big part of how we got Trump. https://t.co/JN8BmzD3y1
— Brian Gutherman (@NJNuke) December 24, 2017
Trying too hard here
— CORDENTHUSIAST (@cordenthusiast) December 24, 2017
I hate the world we live in. https://t.co/FXEwhbjvXF
— Don't Worry About It (@1WhiskeyGrace) December 24, 2017
Do they really wonder how Trump won the presidency? https://t.co/9gQEjLrQiP
— Sean Ealy (@SeanEaly) December 24, 2017
Embarrassing 🤦🏻♂️
— william harlow (@williamharlow3) December 24, 2017
Soy has made you weak
— Amish Frog Guy (@Amish_Frog_Guy) December 24, 2017
— Gregory L. Vince (@GregVince) December 24, 2017
What does T-Bone think of it?
— Howard Roark Laughed (@Major_Skidmark) December 24, 2017
Oh ffs, Cory. Could you please let T-Bone tweet? You're ridiculous. https://t.co/N4MvRLs6UV
— Lizzy Lou Who🎄 (@_wintergirl93) December 24, 2017
Bullshit pandering. You're not going to be president. No one likes you.
— PopcornAtTheGuillotine (@Daveh1793) December 24, 2017
So Trump is winning in 2020 isn't he? 😑 https://t.co/s4Qb9pLeAg
— Davey Dave (@AmazinDavey) December 24, 2017
God help us.
Trump's going to be President forever. https://t.co/INVfKVdhuK
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) December 24, 2017
Good thing we can't make Trump immortal, bc he is truly going to be president for as long as he lives https://t.co/LOaIQpYzyg
— CherokeeJack (@ItsTowny) December 24, 2017
