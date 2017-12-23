We’re going to guess that this “Twelve Days of Feministmas” carol originated in the U.K. because it uses “mums” instead of “moms,” but somehow it found its way into the hands of Sen. Cory Booker, who loved it so much he took a photo and posted it to Twitter Saturday.

Keep in mind that Booker, along with Sen. Kamala Harris, is one of the few under-70 prospects the Democrats have going into 2020, so imagining swinging from Donald Trump to someone who would post this unironically.

