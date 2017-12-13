Here’s some good and long-overdue news: Justice Don Willett, Tweeter Laureate of Texas, has been confirmed by the Senate by a 50-47 vote and will serve on the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Confirmed, 50-47: Exec. Cal. #534, Don Willett, of Texas, to be a Circuit Judge, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit @JusticeWillett
— Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) December 13, 2017
When a justice becomes a judge: Texas Supreme Court Justice Don Willett was just confirmed to the 5th Circuit, 50-47 pic.twitter.com/XEpYDdslQf
— Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) December 13, 2017
Huge Congrats to Texas' @JusticeWillett newly confirmed to the Federal Appeals Court. Another fine POTUS judicial appointment. pic.twitter.com/FuNHh32ERc
— Andrew Malcolm (@AHMalcolm) December 13, 2017
.@JusticeWillett IS CONFIRMED BY SENATE!! SO HAPPY!!! He's a wonderful jurist, dad, husband, and person. He's one of my intellectual heroes. Couldn't be happier for him!!!! pic.twitter.com/qLdN6yjtun
— Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) December 13, 2017
As Twitchy reported earlier, Democrats spent the day trying to slime Willett as “bad for women.” Earlier, Willett had taken fire for a couple of joke posts, including one about marrying bacon:
I could support recognizing a constitutional right to marry bacon. pic.twitter.com/HKPW6tE4H6
— Justice Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) April 30, 2015
Congratulations!
Congratulations @JusticeWillett!
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 13, 2017
I am grateful for the Senate’s swift confirmation of @JusticeWillett. Throughout his career, Justice Willett has stood out as a man of intellect and principle, and I am excited to see him serve as an exemplary federal judge on the Fifth Circuit. -> https://t.co/xMjjrM4CIt
— Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) December 13, 2017
And that's the final tally. @JusticeWillett is confirmed to the appellate court 50-47. Congratulations to the Tweeter Laureate!
— Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) December 13, 2017
YES! Congratulations @JusticeWillett.
Justice Don Willett CONFIRMED! https://t.co/5nZPVEQiGV pic.twitter.com/0a5R0IGW5R
— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 13, 2017
1. Congrats @JusticeWillett
2. There are 47 people in the Senate who literally have no idea what they are doing. https://t.co/ODj1SRh34h
— Conservative Review (@CR) December 13, 2017
So 47 members of the US Senate can't judge qualifications for judges.
We need to fix this in 2018 and 2020.
— Stealth Jeff (@drawandstrike) December 13, 2017
50-47 for @justicewillett. McCain is in sick bay at Walter Reed due to ill effects of cancer treatment. His absence is obviously excused. Democrats are a disgrace for this vote. Willett's qualifications and temperament are above reproach.
— Duane Patterson (@Radioblogger) December 13, 2017
I confess it annoys me a bit that @JusticeWillett, rated unanimously well qualified by the ABA, still has to squeak by confirmation on a party-line vote
— Deck the Halls with Math (@politicalmath) December 13, 2017
My @RedState post about @JusticeWillett includes lots of tweets to honor the Tweeter Laureate of Texas. https://t.co/tCppNdrrV7
— Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) December 13, 2017
Grats to @JusticeWillett, and welcome back to Twitter. It needs you.
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 13, 2017
Congratulations to @JusticeWillett who will be a superb Court of Appeals judge! May the Tweeting resume with life tenure. https://t.co/QFHTideYzj
— Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) December 13, 2017
Can we finally get some tweets from @JusticeWillett again???
— ✈️SHAWN🇺🇸 (@shawnurban3) December 13, 2017
Fine, @JusticeWillett. We waited until you were confirmed to your lifetime appointment. You can start tweeting again now.
— NOT ALL MATTS! (@mdrache) December 13, 2017
* * *
Related:
DISGUSTING’: Dems BUSTED for trying to SLIME Justice Don Willett as ‘bad for women’
‘I CANNOT’! Dem Sen. Patrick Leahy seriously called out Justice Willett over THIS?