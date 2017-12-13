Here’s some good and long-overdue news: Justice Don Willett, Tweeter Laureate of Texas, has been confirmed by the Senate by a 50-47 vote and will serve on the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Confirmed, 50-47: Exec. Cal. #534, Don Willett, of Texas, to be a Circuit Judge, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit @JusticeWillett — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) December 13, 2017

When a justice becomes a judge: Texas Supreme Court Justice Don Willett was just confirmed to the 5th Circuit, 50-47 pic.twitter.com/XEpYDdslQf — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) December 13, 2017

Huge Congrats to Texas' @JusticeWillett newly confirmed to the Federal Appeals Court. Another fine POTUS judicial appointment. pic.twitter.com/FuNHh32ERc — Andrew Malcolm (@AHMalcolm) December 13, 2017

.@JusticeWillett IS CONFIRMED BY SENATE!! SO HAPPY!!! He's a wonderful jurist, dad, husband, and person. He's one of my intellectual heroes. Couldn't be happier for him!!!! pic.twitter.com/qLdN6yjtun — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) December 13, 2017

As Twitchy reported earlier, Democrats spent the day trying to slime Willett as “bad for women.” Earlier, Willett had taken fire for a couple of joke posts, including one about marrying bacon:

I could support recognizing a constitutional right to marry bacon. pic.twitter.com/HKPW6tE4H6 — Justice Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) April 30, 2015

Congratulations!

I am grateful for the Senate’s swift confirmation of @JusticeWillett. Throughout his career, Justice Willett has stood out as a man of intellect and principle, and I am excited to see him serve as an exemplary federal judge on the Fifth Circuit. -> https://t.co/xMjjrM4CIt — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) December 13, 2017

And that's the final tally. @JusticeWillett is confirmed to the appellate court 50-47. Congratulations to the Tweeter Laureate! — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) December 13, 2017

1. Congrats @JusticeWillett 2. There are 47 people in the Senate who literally have no idea what they are doing. https://t.co/ODj1SRh34h — Conservative Review (@CR) December 13, 2017

So 47 members of the US Senate can't judge qualifications for judges. We need to fix this in 2018 and 2020. — Stealth Jeff (@drawandstrike) December 13, 2017

50-47 for @justicewillett. McCain is in sick bay at Walter Reed due to ill effects of cancer treatment. His absence is obviously excused. Democrats are a disgrace for this vote. Willett's qualifications and temperament are above reproach. — Duane Patterson (@Radioblogger) December 13, 2017

I confess it annoys me a bit that @JusticeWillett, rated unanimously well qualified by the ABA, still has to squeak by confirmation on a party-line vote — Deck the Halls with Math (@politicalmath) December 13, 2017

My @RedState post about @JusticeWillett includes lots of tweets to honor the Tweeter Laureate of Texas. https://t.co/tCppNdrrV7 — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) December 13, 2017

Grats to @JusticeWillett, and welcome back to Twitter. It needs you. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 13, 2017

Congratulations to @JusticeWillett who will be a superb Court of Appeals judge! May the Tweeting resume with life tenure. https://t.co/QFHTideYzj — Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) December 13, 2017

Can we finally get some tweets from @JusticeWillett again??? — ✈️SHAWN🇺🇸 (@shawnurban3) December 13, 2017

Fine, @JusticeWillett. We waited until you were confirmed to your lifetime appointment. You can start tweeting again now. — NOT ALL MATTS! (@mdrache) December 13, 2017

* * *

