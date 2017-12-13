Here’s some good and long-overdue news: Justice Don Willett, Tweeter Laureate of Texas, has been confirmed by the Senate by a 50-47 vote and will serve on the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

As Twitchy reported earlier, Democrats spent the day trying to slime Willett as “bad for women.” Earlier, Willett had taken fire for a couple of joke posts, including one about marrying bacon:

