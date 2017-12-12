Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is expected to announce Sen. Al Franken’s replacement at a news conference Wednesday morning.

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton on Wednesday will announce his selection to fill the seat of Sen. Al Franken. https://t.co/hUyLc3WGnp — Roll Call (@rollcall) December 12, 2017

Amid speculation over why Sen. Al Franken has not yet set his resignation date, Minnesota’s governor is planning to announce Wednesday his pick to replace the Democratic senator — and here's who the governor is expected to choose. https://t.co/dKpzb158IT — Carmen D (@carmenduerta) December 13, 2017

Minnesota Gov Dayton will announce Franken's replacement in the Senate tomorrow at 10:00 AM in the state capitol — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) December 12, 2017

Interesting move, given that Franken hasn’t set a timeline for his exit yet and clearly wants to hang around…is this preemptively maneuvering to keep him from staying if Jones wins, or in anticipation that Moore wins? https://t.co/NnngxzOznw — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) December 12, 2017

FOX News says Dayton will name Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith.

Fox has learned that Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton (D) is expected to tap Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith (D) as his choice to succeed Sen. Al Franken (D-MN), who is resigning Wednesday. — Mike Emanuel (@MikeEmanuelFox) December 12, 2017

In this current climate, I advise against Mark Dayton tapping Tina Smith. https://t.co/31QjAn1Npa — jon gabriel (@exjon) December 13, 2017

Tina Smith is not a surprise. However, just because the governor is naming a replacement until a special election can be held in 2018, there’s the matter of physically removing Al Franken from the seat so that Smith or whoever can sit there.

Do they know Franken has no real actual intention of resigning? Has anyone told them? https://t.co/FRPxOJGW9u — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 13, 2017

There is literally no one pulling harder tonite for a Roy Moore win than Al Franken. — … (@jchs_17) December 13, 2017

He's not going to resign. — Girl_Grimly (@ed_grimly) December 13, 2017

Spoiler Alert: Frankenstein doesn't resign. — Potato Boy (@PotatoBoy1776) December 13, 2017

As Roll Call reports, Franken has yet to set a date for his resignation. Let’s check in on Franken as the Alabama results begin to come in.

Al Franken watching the Alabama results like pic.twitter.com/7ALphPH5p7 — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) December 12, 2017

Al Franken watching Alabama polls closely pondering his un-resignation strategy. pic.twitter.com/J4wxjTAAOQ — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) December 12, 2017

Al Franken Still Hasn’t Said When He’s Actually Resigning https://t.co/LeEZkbyO1P pic.twitter.com/7QnVcpTE1f — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 12, 2017

Kinda seems like Minnesota Democrats are worried about Franken reneging on his retirement if Moore wins. https://t.co/MY0tcKTOxN — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) December 13, 2017

It's been __5__ days since Al Franken said he's resigning from the U.S. Senate, and he still has neither resigned nor set a date for his farewell. I'm betting if Roy Moore wins, he suddenly decides to stay. — David Martosko (@dmartosko) December 12, 2017

I’m trying to remember if Al Franken conditioned his upcoming resignation on Moore’s defeat. — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) December 13, 2017

Know who's watching the #AlabamaSenateElection results with the most interest and anxiety tonight? Al Franken. If Moore wins, Franken will rescind his pledge to resign. Mark my words. — Sofa King John Barry (@CardsFanTX) December 13, 2017

I told friends days ago that Franken wasn't going. He stalks and physically attacks people who disagree with him, fer cryin' out loud. He's not going without a fight. — Miss Lumps (@MissLumps) December 12, 2017

So we're all in agreement if Roy Moore wins today, Al Franken will use it as an excuse to not resign as promised? — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) December 12, 2017

Tomorrow's headlines today: "Roy Moore wins." "Al Franken reverses, announces he will not resign." — Chris Pandolfo (@ChrisCPandolfo) December 13, 2017

Franken won't step down if moore is elected. It's all a dog and pony show — TrueBud Patriot 🇺🇸 (@DankofSaints) December 13, 2017

Sen Al Franken is peeing down our leg and telling us it is raining . He did not resign, this is a scheme to attack Moore and Trump . Franken isn’t going no anywhere ! — Trumps PR Man (@tomtomokie) December 13, 2017

