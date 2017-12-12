Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is expected to announce Sen. Al Franken’s replacement at a news conference Wednesday morning.

FOX News says Dayton will name Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith.

Tina Smith is not a surprise. However, just because the governor is naming a replacement until a special election can be held in 2018, there’s the matter of physically removing Al Franken from the seat so that Smith or whoever can sit there.

As Roll Call reports, Franken has yet to set a date for his resignation. Let’s check in on Franken as the Alabama results begin to come in.

* * *

