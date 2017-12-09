The 13th annual Massachusetts Women’s Conference was held this week in Boston and featured speakers such as Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Gloria Steinem.

Not surprisingly, Steinem took a shot at President Trump during her presentation, calling him the “harasser-in-chief” and claiming that he’s not the president, having lost the popular vote.

Who wants to explain the Electoral College to feminist icon Steinem?

LMAO at "10 million votes" pic.twitter.com/EXbgYkOEZY — Nancy Peluzi (@NancyPeluzi) December 9, 2017

Now it's 10 million? Would you libs PLEASE settle on a number? — Richard (@kingrichardiix) December 9, 2017

10 million now. Why not make it a bazillion jillion? Oh, by the way, Trump is still President. Get over it. — Mike Wall (@wallwriting) December 9, 2017

Check your math and this time don't include illegals. — Pete Kraus (@KathiPkraus) December 9, 2017

Perhaps she needs some educationhttps://t.co/HhWduSZxc9 — Tim Walsh (@mrtimwalsh) December 9, 2017

Did Steinem go to school? Where is she getting her figures from outer space? Does she understand math? Popular vote was 2,868,691 giving Clinton 4.5%, ; USA Constitution is "ELECTORAL COLLEGE" = @realDonaldTrump 304 to Clinton's 227 which =34%! Mr. Donald J. Trump is PRESIDENT! https://t.co/XsVWosV3yQ — Sarah Sharing (@SafeInTheArms) December 9, 2017

Regardless of what you think of current POTUS, the fact that so many Democrat voters seem to have no idea how US elections work (thinking a plurality of the popular vote is good enough for the win), Constitutionally, is disturbingly ridiculous. https://t.co/ymheoGjg1U — Tim Fralix (@tjfralix) December 9, 2017

I just love this but they wanted everyone to accept the election results when they thought Hillary would win — ✝🇺🇸DeplorableTina🎄 (@Tina_Pancoast) December 9, 2017

She is the poster child for an unhappy feminist, unable to accept the way our government works, and the reality, that YES… TRUMP IS OUR ELECTED PRESIDENT. https://t.co/ViJgOOzw9C — Mrs. Stefanie Plante (@PlanteMrs) December 9, 2017

Harasser in chief? Funny how her outrage wasn’t so clever when she was excusing Bill Clinton’s sexual harassment https://t.co/XEEnIUn4Bg — Punches In Bunches (@eplacentia) December 9, 2017

Ah his resignation is imminent now. 😏 https://t.co/CyL2D7aE5S — Oliver Doran (@Oliver_Doran) December 9, 2017

Gloria is the most hypocritical non-feminist "feminist" who ever existed. Her credibility went down the drain decades ago. #GloriaSteinhem #FairWeatherFeminist https://t.co/TItGedbEmW — @DC Lobbyist49 (@DCLobbyist49) December 9, 2017

I admired Steinem in the 60s. I marched with her because we women had nowhere to turn when we were harassed in the workplace. That's not the case anymore. Gloria, your time has passed. — Conservatarian (@z56po) December 9, 2017

To think I once thought so highly of you.. you’ve become nothing but an embarrassment..You and Hillary ( who was too weak to even concede on election night )have put women back 20 years.. — M.L.Gee (@mlg432) December 9, 2017

