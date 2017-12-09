The 13th annual Massachusetts Women’s Conference was held this week in Boston and featured speakers such as Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Gloria Steinem.
Not surprisingly, Steinem took a shot at President Trump during her presentation, calling him the “harasser-in-chief” and claiming that he’s not the president, having lost the popular vote.
At the Massachusetts Women's Conference in Boston, feminist icon @GloriaSteinem had blistering words for @POTUS. https://t.co/beUcKzcIO7 pic.twitter.com/YvNJYjRjxt
— Fox News (@FoxNews) December 9, 2017
Who wants to explain the Electoral College to feminist icon Steinem?
Clearly, @GloriaSteinem doesn't Civics or Math https://t.co/JRBwcvt3FY
— Sandy (@RightGlockMom) December 9, 2017
LMAO at "10 million votes" pic.twitter.com/EXbgYkOEZY
— Nancy Peluzi (@NancyPeluzi) December 9, 2017
Now it's 10 million? Would you libs PLEASE settle on a number?
— Richard (@kingrichardiix) December 9, 2017
10 million now. Why not make it a bazillion jillion? Oh, by the way, Trump is still President. Get over it.
— Mike Wall (@wallwriting) December 9, 2017
Check your math and this time don't include illegals.
— Pete Kraus (@KathiPkraus) December 9, 2017
Perhaps she needs some educationhttps://t.co/HhWduSZxc9
— Tim Walsh (@mrtimwalsh) December 9, 2017
Did Steinem go to school? Where is she getting her figures from outer space? Does she understand math? Popular vote was 2,868,691 giving Clinton 4.5%, ; USA Constitution is "ELECTORAL COLLEGE" = @realDonaldTrump 304 to Clinton's 227 which =34%! Mr. Donald J. Trump is PRESIDENT! https://t.co/XsVWosV3yQ
— Sarah Sharing (@SafeInTheArms) December 9, 2017
Regardless of what you think of current POTUS, the fact that so many Democrat voters seem to have no idea how US elections work (thinking a plurality of the popular vote is good enough for the win), Constitutionally, is disturbingly ridiculous. https://t.co/ymheoGjg1U
— Tim Fralix (@tjfralix) December 9, 2017
I just love this but they wanted everyone to accept the election results when they thought Hillary would win
— ✝🇺🇸DeplorableTina🎄 (@Tina_Pancoast) December 9, 2017
She is the poster child for an unhappy feminist, unable to accept the way our government works, and the reality, that YES… TRUMP IS OUR ELECTED PRESIDENT. https://t.co/ViJgOOzw9C
— Mrs. Stefanie Plante (@PlanteMrs) December 9, 2017
Harasser in chief? Funny how her outrage wasn’t so clever when she was excusing Bill Clinton’s sexual harassment https://t.co/XEEnIUn4Bg
— Punches In Bunches (@eplacentia) December 9, 2017
Ah his resignation is imminent now. 😏 https://t.co/CyL2D7aE5S
— Oliver Doran (@Oliver_Doran) December 9, 2017
Gloria is the most hypocritical non-feminist "feminist" who ever existed. Her credibility went down the drain decades ago. #GloriaSteinhem #FairWeatherFeminist https://t.co/TItGedbEmW
— @DC Lobbyist49 (@DCLobbyist49) December 9, 2017
I admired Steinem in the 60s. I marched with her because we women had nowhere to turn when we were harassed in the workplace. That's not the case anymore. Gloria, your time has passed.
— Conservatarian (@z56po) December 9, 2017
To think I once thought so highly of you.. you’ve become nothing but an embarrassment..You and Hillary ( who was too weak to even concede on election night )have put women back 20 years..
— M.L.Gee (@mlg432) December 9, 2017
Oh @GloriaSteinem shut up! @FoxNews https://t.co/FxfN3WKoBc
— Kevin Cain (@kevintcain) December 9, 2017
Worth repeating:
— Jack Frost (@dfliv24) December 9, 2017
