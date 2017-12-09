The 13th annual Massachusetts Women’s Conference was held this week in Boston and featured speakers such as Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Gloria Steinem.

Not surprisingly, Steinem took a shot at President Trump during her presentation, calling him the “harasser-in-chief” and claiming that he’s not the president, having lost the popular vote.

Who wants to explain the Electoral College to feminist icon Steinem?

