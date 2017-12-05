As Twitchy reported, Rep. John Conyers announced on a Michigan radio show Tuesday morning that he’s retiring and won’t seek reelection in 2018.

Conyers made it official Tuesday afternoon with a written resignation, “effective today.”

Earlier in the day, Conyers had Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a fellow member of the Judiciary Committee, read a statement on the House floor. Conyers expressed concern about his health, but it seems it’s his legacy he’s most concerned about protecting.

* * *

