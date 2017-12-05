As Twitchy reported, Rep. John Conyers announced on a Michigan radio show Tuesday morning that he’s retiring and won’t seek reelection in 2018.

Conyers made it official Tuesday afternoon with a written resignation, “effective today.”

JUST IN: Conyers submits official letter of resignation https://t.co/htpcjwSKik pic.twitter.com/t33OuZWk5I — The Hill (@thehill) December 5, 2017

Wow, the Hill called it was it really is: a resignation, not merely a retirement. 👏🏻 https://t.co/6AglaBBnyt — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) December 5, 2017

The House has received Mr. Conyers’ resignation letters and they were just laid down on the floor making the resignation effective. — AshLee Strong (@AshLeeStrong) December 5, 2017

Excellent. One down, 434 to go. — Michael is muttering (@mlreed1956) December 5, 2017

When should we, the taxpayers, expect our money back? https://t.co/uu1fPhYycF — Shay (@DeplorableShay) December 5, 2017

Earlier in the day, Conyers had Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a fellow member of the Judiciary Committee, read a statement on the House floor. Conyers expressed concern about his health, but it seems it’s his legacy he’s most concerned about protecting.

Rep. @JacksonLeeTX18: "A few minutes ago in Detroit, the Dean of the United States Congress offered his retirement immediately. He has asked me, a member of the Judiciary Committee, to offer his words to his colleagues." https://t.co/vC3WYtA7bX pic.twitter.com/f6olgdA70g — CSPAN (@cspan) December 5, 2017

"Given the totality of the circumstance of not being afforded the right of due process in conjunction with current health conditions and to preserve my legacy and good name I am retiring." https://t.co/gZ9K8gP89G — CSPAN (@cspan) December 5, 2017

Both Reps Conyers and Sheila Jackson Lee continue to use the word RETIRE from Congress, not RESIGN despite it being effective today — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) December 5, 2017

A face-saving measure for Conyers, who continues to deny allegations against him. https://t.co/IQRXlHlxHQ — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) December 5, 2017

Not a great look, Sheila. https://t.co/jMVMi0x4lP — Middle Class Dem (@MiddleClassDem) December 5, 2017

Oh please…spare us. This woman never shuts up. — M.E.G. (@1derfulLifex4) December 5, 2017

I would’ve picked a non-crazy person to read this. But, to each his own. — Aaron Erickson (@aaron_erickson) December 5, 2017

" The Dean" is a notorious poon hound and lots of people knew about it… — Dietrich Buxtehude (@Buxtehude11) December 5, 2017

The taxpayers want our money back. He used our money to payoff women that he harassed, we want it back! He doesn't get to just walk away! https://t.co/T7zgYFKw0s — Sam Miller (@sam38483) December 5, 2017

