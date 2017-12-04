In Utah on Monday, President Donald Trump announced the reduction of two national monuments, Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante, by nearly 2 million acres.

Trump is taking steps to shrink the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments by nearly 2 million acres https://t.co/mYwhScbi5y pic.twitter.com/ODHMEAbOZI — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 4, 2017

Bears Ears, along with Gold Butte, is one of two national monuments designated by President Barack Obama in December 2016, giving critics ammunition to accuse President Trump of trying to undo his predecessor’s legacy, one bit at a time.

Speaking of critics, outdoor clothing seller Patagonia got a little dramatic over the declaration, swapping out its homepage for an announcement that “the president stole your land,” adding that it was “an illegal move.”

This is what's on Patagonia's home page right now. pic.twitter.com/eFAp7lnYTY — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 4, 2017

It’s not stealing if he’s GIVING BACK THE LAND https://t.co/4CjoF2X55M — Indy 08 (@Independence24) December 4, 2017

What idiots. All that land stays federal land except now people can actually use it for hiking, fishing, kayaking, hunting, etc. When it was monument land no one was allowed to use it. https://t.co/rwRmMJjs4m — Kim Priestap (@kimpriestap) December 4, 2017

You get more recreational use on BLM lands. https://t.co/duTYxnB4Ci — Robert Little (@inlanddefense) December 4, 2017

Patagonia profits from Bears Ears. So it's happy to shaft the Utahns who live there. https://t.co/1XpGNxL40I — Blake Seitz (@BlakeSeitz) December 4, 2017

How fucking moronic that they would prefer D.C. To run Utah land over Utahans themselves. https://t.co/8i54rB2bsL — Charles Lilly (@libertylilly) December 5, 2017

These clowns. More of this area is now off-limits than was for most of Obama’s tenure. https://t.co/WzfU2aHDsU — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) December 5, 2017

Interesting. So Executive actions, once done, cannot be legally undone. Huh. That's the Ninth Circuit concept of rights. https://t.co/yyd7hoM8Kp — ConservativeLA (@ConservativeLA) December 4, 2017

This is funny. Like actually funny. These people have lost their damned minds. It’s been a year and their fists are still clenched, faces red, and their tiny little feet are still stomping. https://t.co/shZV5vla9c — Annie 🇺🇸 99% Swamp = 100% Fed Up (@bloodless_coup) December 5, 2017

And for another perspective:

Did you know @POTUS has the authority to designate or shrink monuments under the #AntiquitiesAct? Many forget this 1906-era law goes both ways. Why scaling back, not entirely removing two Utah monuments, is a good compromise. More at @resurgent => https://t.co/ZEIms9PpPe — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) December 4, 2017

But … Patagonia said it was an illegal move!

President Trump did the people of Utah a great favor today by rolling back harmful land use restrictions in southern Utah. #utpol pic.twitter.com/RZFJd0K6pi — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) December 4, 2017

ATTN: Public Land Owners! Government Land Grab of over 1 million acres has been returned to the American people. Let’s pull together, get the word out and say THANK YOU — SHARE this success story of Bears Ears in Utah! VIDEO: https://t.co/hN5znAVkZd pic.twitter.com/phUXet5VsP — Sportsman Channel (@SPORTSMANchnl) December 5, 2017

But … illegal!

P.S. Buy our sweaters.

