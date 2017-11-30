It took a while for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to finally complete that 180 and reach the conclusion that Rep. John Conyers should resign over allegations of sexual misconduct, but Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) on Thursday afternoon supported her in her latest declaration.

For what it’s worth, Al Franken is a senator and not the House’s mess to clean up, but it’s good to know that Franken’s wishy-washy apology and promise to do better hasn’t placated everyone in D.C.

Ryan, who challenged Pelosi in 2016 for her leadership position, has clashed with her before, calling her a “damaged leader” — is he really applauding her call for Conyers to resign, or is he just anxious to clear the entrenched Democrat bench a bit?

