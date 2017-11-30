It took a while for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to finally complete that 180 and reach the conclusion that Rep. John Conyers should resign over allegations of sexual misconduct, but Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) on Thursday afternoon supported her in her latest declaration.

I agree with Pelosi. Conyers should resign. And for that matter, Franken should resign too. These are credible allegations, and I believe these women. Congress should set the example for all industries and be a safe place for women to work. — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) November 30, 2017

For what it’s worth, Al Franken is a senator and not the House’s mess to clean up, but it’s good to know that Franken’s wishy-washy apology and promise to do better hasn’t placated everyone in D.C.

Thank you, Ryan. Thank God some progressive men have the courage to say this. https://t.co/ltYOe8w6x8 — Chris Desmond (@_cdess) November 30, 2017

See, it is not very hard at all to choose the right thing over political expediency. https://t.co/QGb98vmPGi — Jeremy Gibbs (@Jeremy_Gibbs) November 30, 2017

He's right: Franken and Conyers should resign, and we should all remember that losing a seat in Congress is not a death sentence. Holding elected office is a privilege, and if you turn out to be a turd, you should go. This isn't terribly hard, nor is it a big deal. https://t.co/UJkaY0wssg — Melanie Folwell (@melaniefolwell) November 30, 2017

Crowley also calling on Franken to resign, per aide. No Senate Dems have pressed Franken to step down. https://t.co/zJMFBTWhpU — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) November 30, 2017

Ryan, who challenged Pelosi in 2016 for her leadership position, has clashed with her before, calling her a “damaged leader” — is he really applauding her call for Conyers to resign, or is he just anxious to clear the entrenched Democrat bench a bit?

Younger generation of Dems smell blood in the water… https://t.co/kVVP1LUEPu — AdotSad (@AdotSad) November 30, 2017

Heck, this D gets it. It looks like he actually wants to win elections. https://t.co/X3IQqZgsVg — Matthew Salzwedel (@mrsalzwedel) November 30, 2017

Agreed on both Conyers and Franken. I'd also like to see Tim Ryan in higher office. https://t.co/qbZYXZUeQI — Jeremy Carroll (@dbccpage) November 30, 2017

Dems missed a huge opportunity when they didn't make this guy minority leader. https://t.co/V7DjM7ahZr — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 30, 2017

House Democrats should've elected this man minority leader when he made a bid. It'd do wonders for their party. https://t.co/etZixYoAZ2 — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) November 30, 2017

Democrats, here's your House minority leader https://t.co/o93bx09PLm — Don Surber (@donsurber) November 30, 2017

Democrat with an eye for, at most, POTUS in 2020 and, at the very least, a spot in House leadership https://t.co/ucdg57Y7cF — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 30, 2017

Ryan has already been to Iowa in advance of 2020 https://t.co/uSu4CzujQK — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 30, 2017

* * *

Related:

‘Profiles in polling’: Nancy Pelosi completes TOTAL about-face on ‘icon’ John Conyers, Iowahawk zings

‘Going to be GOOD’! John Conyers’ lawyer just SHIVVED Nancy Pelosi (and it was GLORIOUS)