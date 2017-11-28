In case word hadn’t gotten through to the most remote encampments of The Resistance, here’s the story: the president has the authority to install the leader of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Donald Trump is president. Therefore, Trump has the authority to name his pick, Mick Mulvaney, to the post.

BREAKING: Judge rules in favor of White House in battle over leadership of federal financial watchdog. — The Associated Press (@AP) November 28, 2017

On Tuesday, a federal judge denied an emergency request to keep Leandra English, an Obama-era holdover and acting deputy director, in her position as assumed acting director — or, as Rep. Nancy Pelosi put it, “rightful Acting Director.”

Incredibly thankful for the determination of Leandra English, the rightful Acting Director of @CFPB. #DefendCFPB pic.twitter.com/giUKsOCL2p — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) November 29, 2017

Sorry, you lose. But thanks for playing.

The nation's top elected Democrats bragging about their total disregard for rule of law and constitutional authority is not a good look. https://t.co/TDElMCYwlx — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 29, 2017

It really is the very worst of petty partisan politics. Remember what Obama said about how elections matter? We held an election last November, and you guys lost.

"The Usurper Mulvaney will be brought low when the Rightful Acting Director returns." https://t.co/P3DhzX4n5t — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 29, 2017

Why is everything a battle with these people? According to Constitution, the President appoints head of CFPD. He did. It’s Mulvaney. Done. — Sfseltzer (@DrSue19380) November 29, 2017

Yep.

Let’s hand it over to Charles C.W. Cooke, editor of National Review Online:

For someone who grew up steeped in the fractious history of England—especially the Civil War, the Act of Settlement, the Jacobites, the Glorious Revolution—there is no sentence more funny and more sad than “the rightful Acting Director of the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau.” — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 29, 2017

“I denounce Michael Mulvaney, the PRETENDER to the Acting Directorship of the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, and all my other realms. I, Bonnie Princess English, call upon all loyal Americans to join me in resistance.” — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 29, 2017

Speed, bonnie boat, like a bird on the wing,

Onward! the sailors cry;

Carry the lass that's born to be Acting Director

Over the sea to the CFPB.

Loud the winds howl, loud the waves roar,

Thunderclaps rend the air;

Baffled, our foes stand by the shore,

Follow they will not dare. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 29, 2017

Live footage from the Potomac. pic.twitter.com/Urc0B2RWm6 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 29, 2017

Mulvaney is really getting into the role. pic.twitter.com/msxUElz0fL — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 29, 2017

Grow up, Nancy.

The right honorable Leandra English, protector of the CFPB realm — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) November 29, 2017

Queen of qualified mortgages, the Finegiver, Mother of regulators — AdamBulb (@AdamBulb) November 29, 2017

I eagerly await the appeal to Sir Tom Steyer for more troops and provisions. — J. Shaka (@jjshaka) November 29, 2017

It’s almost like a Monty Python skit. The Bureau of silly posturing. — Anthony Trant (@Trantan01) November 29, 2017

