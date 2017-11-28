In case word hadn’t gotten through to the most remote encampments of The Resistance, here’s the story: the president has the authority to install the leader of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Donald Trump is president. Therefore, Trump has the authority to name his pick, Mick Mulvaney, to the post.

On Tuesday, a federal judge denied an emergency request to keep Leandra English, an Obama-era holdover and acting deputy director, in her position as assumed acting director — or, as Rep. Nancy Pelosi put it, “rightful Acting Director.”

Sorry, you lose. But thanks for playing.

It really is the very worst of petty partisan politics. Remember what Obama said about how elections matter? We held an election last November, and you guys lost.

Yep.

Let’s hand it over to Charles C.W. Cooke, editor of National Review Online:

Grow up, Nancy.

* * *

 

