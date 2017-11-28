The Washington Times is reporting that Arizona Democrat Rep. Raul M. Grijalva quietly arranged a “severance package” for a top staffer in 2015 who claimed the congressman was “frequently drunk and created a hostile workplace environment.”
The employment counsel negotiated a deal for taxpayers to give $48,395 — five additional months’ salary — to the female aide, who left her job after three months. She didn’t pursue the hostile workplace complaint further.
The arrangement appears to run contrary to House rules that constrain severance packages, and it caught the eye of watchdogs who were already demanding answers about payouts in the wake of harassment complaints.
The House Employment Counsel acts as the attorney for all House offices.
Update:
Here’s an interesting find by C-SPAN:
