As Twitchy demonstrated on Friday, plenty of people were waiting for the opportunity to ruin Thanksgiving with hot takes about politics, but most seemed to have run out of material by Black Friday.

It’s a good thing, then, that Winnie Wong, founder of The People for Bernie, was there Friday to keep holiday shoppers warm with her hot take on retail wages and unionization:

Every retail worker deserves $15 and a union. No exceptions. #BlackFriday2017 — Winnie Wong (@WaywardWinifred) November 24, 2017

How to ruin America in 2 easy steps. https://t.co/JXNCtVjsAe — Ex-GOP SouthCon671 (@Siggmak) November 25, 2017

What did these people do wrong that they don’t deserve $20 an hour?

You must be secretly selling self-checkout systems. #Brilliant — chad stenzel (@realchadstenzel) November 25, 2017

How many Black Friday shoppers took advantage of self-checkout systems this year? More than last year, that’s certain.

"Every retail worker deserves to be unemployed in 6-18 months or so. No exceptions." https://t.co/wOvvJrMMSD — Sqwilliam Fancyson (@William_Ryann) November 25, 2017

There would be a helluva lot less retail workers if this were so. Why do you want people to lose their jobs? https://t.co/XSYJisAyoR — Mr. Miller (@JmeMiller1974) November 25, 2017

Every business will have half the retail workers. No exceptions. https://t.co/rZAA2psK53 — Devin Sena (@DevinSenaUI) November 25, 2017

So uninformed & uneducated

Online shopping is the trend. This thinking will kill off the rest of the brick and mortar stores, further hurting regular people https://t.co/ZtAM4jIxt8 — David Biddle (@davidebiddle) November 25, 2017

"How can we get every single person on earth to shop exclusively online and wipe out what's left of retail?" Winnie: "I got it!" https://t.co/lkO72pIciP — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 25, 2017

Come to CA where the local Walmart has more self serve check outs than manned registers. We aren't even at $15/hr yet. I suspect the only reason why they have one manned register is because you can't buy alcohol at a self serve. https://t.co/EkasSHnD7M — Cal Coconut AKA Coco Chanel AKA Drupe King (@TheCalCoconut) November 25, 2017

Welcome to automation. It can and will happen if this is pushed. Also, I'm on the employers side, if someone at McD's, BK, TB or StarSchmucks can't get my damn order right; they don't deserve $15 an hour. https://t.co/sbC3xaUWVW — ⛄🎄Jamie 🎅Callin them Ho's🎅 Storment 🎄⛄ (@jamiestorment21) November 25, 2017

economics isn't your strong suit is it. https://t.co/rolQWjBhd8 — UncleFacts (@unclefacts) November 25, 2017

LOL

Activists have no idea how anything really works https://t.co/LE3y7BMryf — Ordy's handcrafted Yule log (@TheOpulentAmish) November 25, 2017

Do you have a few days to talk about how wrong you are? https://t.co/P2jdoMj1Pv — parabellum (@e30ben) November 25, 2017

Spoken like someone who has never been a manager or owner of a retail business. https://t.co/bO408VnYpP — Dean Winchester (@DizzyDean79) November 25, 2017

Anyone who arbitrarily claims certain positions "deserve" a particular wage without addressing the economic factors which interact to allow pricing systems to function, clearly cares only to play politics and manipulate emotions rather than talk facts and face reality. https://t.co/oY9cCmTiY6 — Joe Townsend (@Jtownsend95) November 25, 2017

Every garbage man deserves $50/HR and a Bugatti. No exceptions. https://t.co/NMheE93HIU — World'sSmartestGman (@SaucercrabZero) November 25, 2017

They also deserve yachts https://t.co/4Tml1UznVg — BadHombre (@BadHombre0) November 25, 2017

and free healthcare. and a free phone. and subsidized housing. and subsidized heating. and free childcare. and free food coupons. and free internet. gotta work on free clothing. https://t.co/wlGVkrlwJP — pittsburghdan (@danky1465) November 25, 2017

Here's a wild and crazy idea … if you want to make $15 per hour, learn skills that will make you WORTH $15 per hour. Your value as an employee is determined purely by the skills you have to offer. If anyone off the street can do your job, it will pay little. #NotRocketScience https://t.co/RDyqwcdnki — JeffMcIrish-ExGOP-Too Repelled By Trump To Remain (@JeffMcIrish) November 25, 2017

Every retail worker deserves whatever wage the market will bear for his or her individual skill set at the time the wage is negotiated with the employer. https://t.co/u8wqKdJwzO — Bread and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) November 25, 2017

No. Every retail worker deserves whatever an employer is willing to pay him in exchange for whatever services he offers. And no one should ever be forced to join or deal with any union. https://t.co/viJXDJhh04 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) November 25, 2017

* * *

Related: