As Twitchy demonstrated on Friday, plenty of people were waiting for the opportunity to ruin Thanksgiving with hot takes about politics, but most seemed to have run out of material by Black Friday.

It’s a good thing, then, that Winnie Wong, founder of The People for Bernie, was there Friday to keep holiday shoppers warm with her hot take on retail wages and unionization:

What did these people do wrong that they don’t deserve $20 an hour?

How many Black Friday shoppers took advantage of self-checkout systems this year? More than last year, that’s certain.

