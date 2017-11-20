As Twitchy reported, some pundits out there like Matthew Yglesias seemed to think that Donald Trump’s tweet calling LaVar Ball “very ungrateful” was mounting evidence that Trump “genuinely has a problem with black people.”
That theory was echoed somewhat less eloquently by Shaun King and also popped up on CNN, where Donald Trump biographer Michael D’Antonio claimed Trump is reluctant to attack white men.
CNN Guest: Trump Reluctant To Attack White Men [VIDEO] https://t.co/p2r81SHT55 pic.twitter.com/wQiYEgdCmn
— The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 20, 2017
Whether or not “attacking” people of any color is a good look for the President of the United States, Donald Trump Jr. wasn’t shy about providing CNN proof that his father really doesn’t hesitate to attack anyone.
Yea OK🙄 pushing your identity politics is a big part of your #fakenews problem CNN
Jeb!
W
Marco
Romney
Lindsey Graham
McCain
Franken
Flake
Tapper
Wolf Blitzer
Scarborough
Rand Paul
Corker
Harry Reid
Schumer
Sessions
Comey
Blumenthal
Goodell
All the late night hosts
Etc.. https://t.co/BNFBbUTJQ6
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 20, 2017
Who knew that 280 characters wouldn’t be enough?
Do they know our #POTUS? https://t.co/1JaZ6U0GyN
— USN Wife (@angeleo) November 21, 2017
* * *
