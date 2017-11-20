As Twitchy reported, some pundits out there like Matthew Yglesias seemed to think that Donald Trump’s tweet calling LaVar Ball “very ungrateful” was mounting evidence that Trump “genuinely has a problem with black people.”

That theory was echoed somewhat less eloquently by Shaun King and also popped up on CNN, where Donald Trump biographer Michael D’Antonio claimed Trump is reluctant to attack white men.

CNN Guest: Trump Reluctant To Attack White Men [VIDEO] https://t.co/p2r81SHT55 pic.twitter.com/wQiYEgdCmn — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 20, 2017

Whether or not “attacking” people of any color is a good look for the President of the United States, Donald Trump Jr. wasn’t shy about providing CNN proof that his father really doesn’t hesitate to attack anyone.

Yea OK🙄 pushing your identity politics is a big part of your #fakenews problem CNN

Jeb!

W

Marco

Romney

Lindsey Graham

McCain

Franken

Flake

Tapper

Wolf Blitzer

Scarborough

Rand Paul

Corker

Harry Reid

Schumer

Sessions

Comey

Blumenthal

Goodell

All the late night hosts

Etc.. https://t.co/BNFBbUTJQ6 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 20, 2017

Who knew that 280 characters wouldn’t be enough?

* * *

