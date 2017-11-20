As Twitchy reported, some pundits out there like Matthew Yglesias seemed to think that Donald Trump’s tweet calling LaVar Ball “very ungrateful” was mounting evidence that Trump “genuinely has a problem with black people.”

That theory was echoed somewhat less eloquently by Shaun King and also popped up on CNN, where Donald Trump biographer Michael D’Antonio claimed Trump is reluctant to attack white men.

Whether or not “attacking” people of any color is a good look for the President of the United States, Donald Trump Jr. wasn’t shy about providing CNN proof that his father really doesn’t hesitate to attack anyone.

Trending

Who knew that 280 characters wouldn’t be enough?

* * *

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNDonald TrumpDonald Trump Jr.LaVar Ballracism