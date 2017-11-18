Unless the Palestinian Authority enters “serious” peace negotiations with Israel, the Palestinians might lose their U.S. embassy — and if that happens, the Palestinians are threatening to suspend all communication with the Trump administration.

Haaretz reports:

The Trump administration has notified the Palestinian Authority that unless it enters serious peace negotiations with Israel, the U.S. could shut down the Palestinian diplomatic delegation in Washington, D.C. within the next few months.

The message was relayed to the Palestinians by the U.S. State Department recently, but it did not include a firm timeline.

The news was first reported by the Associated Press on Friday.

It’s far from an immediate threat, though; just a warning:

The Palestinian Authority cutting off communication with the Trump administration — it’s supposed to be a threat, right?

Trending

* * *

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpembassyIsraelPalestinePLO