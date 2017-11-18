Unless the Palestinian Authority enters “serious” peace negotiations with Israel, the Palestinians might lose their U.S. embassy — and if that happens, the Palestinians are threatening to suspend all communication with the Trump administration.

Haaretz reports:

The Trump administration has notified the Palestinian Authority that unless it enters serious peace negotiations with Israel, the U.S. could shut down the Palestinian diplomatic delegation in Washington, D.C. within the next few months. The message was relayed to the Palestinians by the U.S. State Department recently, but it did not include a firm timeline.

The news was first reported by the Associated Press on Friday.

BREAKING: Palestinians say they will suspend all communication with Trump administration if US closes PLO office in Washington. — The Associated Press (@AP) November 18, 2017

It’s far from an immediate threat, though; just a warning:

A State Department official told Haaretz on Friday night: "We are not cutting off relations with the PLO, nor do we intend to stop working with the Palestinian Authority.” https://t.co/aCBCrJdJ2J — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) November 18, 2017

