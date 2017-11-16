The House passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act by a vote of 227-201 Thursday, and among those voting for the legislation was Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot by a deranged Bernie Bros. at a Republican congressional baseball team practice in June.
Scalise celebrated the legislative victory with this animated GIF.
I applaud the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. This is a huge win for American families! pic.twitter.com/aNXHFWJK56
— Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) November 16, 2017
Apparently, Rosie O’Donnell disagrees that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is a huge win … that, or she’s sore over something else.
u fucking liar
— ROSIE (@Rosie) November 16, 2017
Scalise, from Lousiana, responded in the most Southern way possible:
Bless your heart! https://t.co/mVYrhUbZrA
— Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) November 16, 2017
When you’ve survived what Scalise has, a nasty tweet from a nasty woman like Rosie O’Donnell must be pretty easy to shake off.
Yep.
* * *
