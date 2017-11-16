The House passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act by a vote of 227-201 Thursday, and among those voting for the legislation was Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot by a deranged Bernie Bros. at a Republican congressional baseball team practice in June.

Scalise celebrated the legislative victory with this animated GIF.

I applaud the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. This is a huge win for American families! pic.twitter.com/aNXHFWJK56 — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) November 16, 2017

Apparently, Rosie O’Donnell disagrees that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is a huge win … that, or she’s sore over something else.

u fucking liar — ROSIE (@Rosie) November 16, 2017

Scalise, from Lousiana, responded in the most Southern way possible:

When you’ve survived what Scalise has, a nasty tweet from a nasty woman like Rosie O’Donnell must be pretty easy to shake off.

I 😍 this man. https://t.co/4T5Fjd83Zs — Not Respectable Kid (@_SOURKIDZ_) November 16, 2017

Steve is a class act. Being the better person and taking the high road with disgusting Rosie's filthy mouth. https://t.co/7WumHMVjEw — Nicole (@Nicole72inFL) November 16, 2017

Scalise is the savage of the day. Love it hahaha https://t.co/sNi75ZeXIq — James Davis (@james161davis) November 16, 2017

Anyone who spent any time in the south knows this isn't a compliment. https://t.co/W5xNsY4cwi — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) November 16, 2017

Yep.

* * *

