The House passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act by a vote of 227-201 Thursday, and among those voting for the legislation was Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot by a deranged Bernie Bros. at a Republican congressional baseball team practice in June.

Scalise celebrated the legislative victory with this animated GIF.

Apparently, Rosie O’Donnell disagrees that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is a huge win … that, or she’s sore over something else.

Scalise, from Lousiana, responded in the most Southern way possible:

Trending

When you’ve survived what Scalise has, a nasty tweet from a nasty woman like Rosie O’Donnell must be pretty easy to shake off.

Yep.

* * *

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bless your heartRosie O'DonnellSteve ScaliseTax Cuts and Jobs Act