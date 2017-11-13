It’s been a bad day for Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, who saw a new accuser step forward in a high-profile press conference with lawyer Gloria Allred. Soon after, NRSC chair Cory Gardner declared that should Moore win the Senate seat, the Senate should vote to expel him.

In addition, another GOP senator had declared that Moore should withdraw from the Senate race. Much as Sen. John McCain did days earlier, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine didn’t bother to couch her opinion with the word “if”; she’s convinced the charges against Moore are true.

Trending

Collins certainly isn’t the staunchest Republican in the Senate, but unlike, say, Bob Corker, who slammed Moore’s entire candidacy last week, she’s going to be around for awhile.

Later on Monday afternoon, Sen. John Cornyn of Texas withdrew his endorsement of Moore — although, like Mitch McConnell, Cornyn did add the qualifier, “if true.”

Shouldn’t we?

A prediction from CNN’s Chris Cillizza:

* * *

Update:

Cillizza might be right; Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina just joined the “immediately withdraw” crowd.

* * *

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AlabamaendorsementJohn CornynRoy MooreSenateSusan Collins