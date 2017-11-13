It’s been a bad day for Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, who saw a new accuser step forward in a high-profile press conference with lawyer Gloria Allred. Soon after, NRSC chair Cory Gardner declared that should Moore win the Senate seat, the Senate should vote to expel him.

In addition, another GOP senator had declared that Moore should withdraw from the Senate race. Much as Sen. John McCain did days earlier, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine didn’t bother to couch her opinion with the word “if”; she’s convinced the charges against Moore are true.

I have now read Mr. Moore’s statement and listened to his radio interview in which he denies the charges. I did not find his denials to be convincing and believe that he should withdraw from the Senate race in Alabama. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) November 13, 2017

Another GOP senator dropping the if/then qualifications and asking for Moore to withdraw from race. https://t.co/kfa9LLvP1a — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) November 13, 2017

Collins joins McCain and McConnell in saying Roy Moore should withdraw from the #ALSen race https://t.co/RYFIoXrXq8 — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) November 13, 2017

Now that McConnell has signaled that he doesn’t believe Roy Moore’s denials, the rest of the Republican caucus can, too. https://t.co/OrBaFipjzc — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) November 13, 2017

More Republicans not going with the "If it's true" bullshit and saying they believe Roy Moore's victims. https://t.co/X90qHvxArq — Sasha Fox (@second_sasha) November 13, 2017

Another one bites the dust https://t.co/ET6jOeiyo7 — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) November 13, 2017

Collins certainly isn’t the staunchest Republican in the Senate, but unlike, say, Bob Corker, who slammed Moore’s entire candidacy last week, she’s going to be around for awhile.

Now GOP Senators who plan to keep their seats are coming out against Roy Moore. https://t.co/B0h7CSjTR2 — PieAn' Leftovers 🦃 (@briskwalk) November 13, 2017

Another Senator telling Roy Moore to get outta here. Though I doubt Collins, given her Yankee accent and opposition to repeal, has much appeal. https://t.co/fsjTBtcq0B — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) November 13, 2017

Republican Party is moving to protect the Republican brand, and that's a good thing. My guess is the Alabama Republican party will join in once it's clear Moore is being isolated and rejected by party. https://t.co/MtEPTLJKHF — Allen Bolar (@AllenBolar) November 13, 2017

Later on Monday afternoon, Sen. John Cornyn of Texas withdrew his endorsement of Moore — although, like Mitch McConnell, Cornyn did add the qualifier, “if true.”

From @JohnCornyn "I believe the accusations against Roy Moore are disturbing and, if true, disqualifying. The most appropriate course of action…is to leave the final judgment in the hands of Alabama voters – where it has always belonged – and withdraw my endorsement." — Major Garrett (@MajorCBS) November 13, 2017

"if true" … still, we're really continuing to include that caveat, after the last 4 days? smh https://t.co/gKkvVcWPLA — Brandon J. Richards (@_bjrichards) November 13, 2017

Shouldn’t we?

A prediction from CNN’s Chris Cillizza:

By the time Trump gets back to DC on Wednesday, you are going to have a majority of GOP Senators on record calling for Moore to resign https://t.co/UYKdwo9YBP — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) November 13, 2017

Cillizza might be right; Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina just joined the “immediately withdraw” crowd.

The allegations leveled at Roy Moore are disturbing. I have serious concerns about his prior conduct and fitness for office. He should immediately withdraw from the race. — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) November 13, 2017

Sen Richard Shelby R-AL on Roy Moore: "I think he ought to seriously think about dropping out" — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) November 13, 2017

