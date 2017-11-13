As Twitchy reported, it was MSNBC host Chris Hayes who just last week suggested that Democrats were “overdue for a real reckoning” with the sexual assault allegations leveled at Bill Clinton. And now, just days later, The Atlantic has posted a piece about exactly that:

It's time for Americans—and especially Democrats—to face the allegations against Bill Clinton, @CaitlinPacific argueshttps://t.co/xfoESphnIT pic.twitter.com/pRsW64oKuW — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) November 13, 2017

Caitlin Flanagan writes:

[Clinton’s] was a pattern of behavior; it included an alleged violent assault; the women involved had far more credible evidence than many of the most notorious accusations that have come to light in the past five weeks. But Clinton was not left to the swift and pitiless justice that today’s accused men have experienced. Rather, he was rescued by a surprising force: machine feminism. The movement had by then ossified into a partisan operation and it was willing—eager—to let this friend of the sisterhood enjoy a little droit de seigneur.

She’s absolutely right that the “feminists” of the ’90s threw whatever credibility they had left overboard in order to stand by their man during his impeachment hearings. But something about that tweet — “It’s time for Americans to face the allegations” — just didn’t sit right.

No… the time was when he was in office & had power. Doing it now is the act of a coward. https://t.co/eTktjgNn7K — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 14, 2017

Wouldn't the time have been in the 90s? https://t.co/IFGrqgS2LC — Convention of States or bust! (@tewell4u) November 14, 2017

Brave firefighters scramble to hose down the remnants of a building that burned down 20 years ago https://t.co/z4Xlrfs7nj — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) November 14, 2017

Yes, now, when they done politically and nothing more than a liability. So brave. https://t.co/vd8QUVE4X8 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 14, 2017

By "it's time", you mean now that he's out of the WH for 20 yrs and his wife is toxic? So brave. https://t.co/OXq6KFWHB5 — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) November 13, 2017

Yes, now that Hillary is no longer running it's finally time for liberals to courageously denounce Bill Clinton and claim the moral high horse. https://t.co/RI3oYfMoqR — Con (@Varangian_con) November 14, 2017

Too late, you dumbasses. Where were you when this was actually happening? Sucking Bill's ass, right? GFY https://t.co/okXfFHV9nk — Natasha Fatale, Pottsylvanian Spy & Bombshell🌾 🦃 (@N_Fatale) November 14, 2017

No that time passed long ago. We understand why misogyny is such an important issue to you. Between elected Democrats, Hollywood moguls and male feminists you are surrounded by it. https://t.co/MyvV16hnQ3 — Byron Fackenthall (@ByronFackenthal) November 14, 2017

Really? You're 25 years late. Clintons are out of power. So brave! https://t.co/oVvetYSEIj — Brian Gutherman (@NJNuke) November 14, 2017

The media is going to pretend Juanita Broderick just came forward this year. https://t.co/8RAvCvgV9H — Holden (@Holden114) November 13, 2017

Really?! Why is NOW the time? Why is now better than, say, when he was accused? Could it be because the Clinton political dynasty is over? 🤔 https://t.co/0pkTu27ew5 — P Henry Martin (@PHenryMartin) November 13, 2017

No longer too big to fail? https://t.co/CfbXA8LYHx — Gunnar Marcus (@GunnarMarcus) November 13, 2017

They're finally going to throw him under the bus now that he is no longer useful. https://t.co/psfEDDLNeE — Macattack (@rebelcheese50) November 14, 2017

If @HillaryClinton was in the White House right now, this story would NEVER have made it to print. You don't get credit by doing this 2 decades later, now that he nor HRC are running for office, cc: @amandacarpenter @jaketapper @KurtSchlichter @chrislhayes https://t.co/QLnWgaMhqY — Michael (@Michael2014abc) November 14, 2017

I catch Hell from other progressives for being anti-feminism. But feminists have demonstrated through their continued support of BOTH Clintons that feminism is cancer. It cannot and should not be taken seriously. https://t.co/kvYgiagYks — ❄️Putin'sFavoriteTroll❄️ (@HRHTheRedQueen) November 13, 2017

Agreed. To shrink from reckoning with Bill Clinton's status as a sexual predator for partisan reasons makes one just as bad as Roy Moore's current defenders. https://t.co/x77zek4KMT — Megan Hyska (@meghysk) November 14, 2017

oh shut the fuck up you virtue signalers https://t.co/1V4N2r79Z0 — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) November 13, 2017

It seems some people aren’t comfortable with the idea of holding Bill Clinton to 2017 standards:

This is hot garbage. Neither Bill nor Hillary will ever appear on a ballot again. There's no need to nor benefit from re-litigating the changes in American society between 1992 and today. https://t.co/7fGZAcHdjG — daniel (@danielgrisinger) November 13, 2017

What's the point of this? Seriously? Is Bill Clinton running for president again? Is he currently impacting any aspect of government right now? https://t.co/QjQiU69S3o — Mediaverse® (@Mediaverse) November 13, 2017

Sure, but can we address the people that are in power first? Or is this another roadblock to having a discussion about the behavior overall because it's "not fair" https://t.co/nDYlOnlDG0 — Chris Ormatar (@ormatar) November 13, 2017

Impeachment and multi-year investigations costing millions of dollars and…bupkiss. No apologist me but, the white people are still so mad that this Southern white man betrayed their systems of oppression that they must destroy him. And his wife. Not amazing. https://t.co/mcmYIsKb7p — John P. #surfnazismustdie Cummings (@jpc268) November 13, 2017

Why?

Bubba's not running again for any office and he got impeached for lying about Monica.

What more do we need to "face"? https://t.co/dAVTyv14UV — Kevin D. Grüssing (@KevDGrussing) November 13, 2017

If you have to ask …

* * *

Related: