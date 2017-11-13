As Twitchy reported, it was MSNBC host Chris Hayes who just last week suggested that Democrats were “overdue for a real reckoning” with the sexual assault allegations leveled at Bill Clinton. And now, just days later, The Atlantic has posted a piece about exactly that:

Caitlin Flanagan writes:

[Clinton’s] was a pattern of behavior; it included an alleged violent assault; the women involved had far more credible evidence than many of the most notorious accusations that have come to light in the past five weeks. But Clinton was not left to the swift and pitiless justice that today’s accused men have experienced. Rather, he was rescued by a surprising force: machine feminism. The movement had by then ossified into a partisan operation and it was willing—eager—to let this friend of the sisterhood enjoy a little droit de seigneur.

She’s absolutely right that the “feminists” of the ’90s threw whatever credibility they had left overboard in order to stand by their man during his impeachment hearings. But something about that tweet — “It’s time for Americans to face the allegations” — just didn’t sit right.

It seems some people aren’t comfortable with the idea of holding Bill Clinton to 2017 standards:

If you have to ask …

