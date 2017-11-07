Sen. Jeff Flake might not be seeking reelection, but he’s apparently keeping busy in the time he has left on Capitol Hill. The Sutherland Springs church massacre seems to have inspired him to back some “common sense” gun reform.

Writing a bill w/ @MartinHeinrich to prevent anyone convicted of domestic violence – be it in criminal or military court – from buying a gun — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) November 7, 2017

Donald Trump Jr. tried to save Flake the trouble by letting him know that there’s already a law in place that does just that.

Incredibly proactive considering that law has been on the books since the mid 90s. https://t.co/li2bSEW0LE — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 7, 2017

If being proactive means closing the #DomesticViolenceLoophole exploited by the #SutherlandSprings Texas shooter, you're right. https://t.co/8S89dgaTuK — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) November 7, 2017

“Exploited” by Devin Patrick Kelley? The news is already out there that the only reason Kelley was able to purchase a firearm was because the Air Force never entered his assault conviction into the background check database. From NPR:

Texas gunman should've been legally barred from owning guns after 2012 conviction for assaulting then-wife & child. https://t.co/fVGoPD7EKX — NPR (@NPR) November 6, 2017

NPR's @TBowmanNPR reports Kelley was able to purchase firearms because @usairforce failed to enter assault conviction in federal database. — NPR (@NPR) November 6, 2017

In other words, the government failed to enforce laws already on the books … but Flake is drawing up a new law to do the same thing?

Hi, Senator Flake. Big fan of yours. Please, for the love of God, know the facts about this before you speak. It wasn't a loophole. https://t.co/ErJadSyo97 — RBe (@RBPundit) November 7, 2017

He didn't exploit a loophole. The Air Force failed to submit his disqualifying criminal record to the FBI. This is incredibly misleading. https://t.co/0H82ZlaXV8 — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) November 7, 2017

What loophole? The Air Force made a huge mistake not submitting his criminal record. That's not a loophole. https://t.co/9tNJkySRh9 — Travis (@travismaz) November 7, 2017

That's not a loophole; it's a failure to enforce the law through bureaucratic incompetence. https://t.co/ckCxYi3sNR — Matt Bramanti (@mattbramanti) November 7, 2017

Someone literally just told you that your proposal is already law and your response is… this? https://t.co/eUGMfBwCXt — Mike Beasley (@MikeBeas) November 7, 2017

There’s no “loophole.” Nothing was “exploited.” And even if there was (again, there wasn’t) you didn’t actually propose anything new anyway. https://t.co/eUGMfBwCXt — Mike Beasley (@MikeBeas) November 7, 2017

Go home Jeff This wasn't a loophole

The Air Force screwed up

And failed to report

You know that Why are you BSing the public? https://t.co/jg0XPKfaAb — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) November 7, 2017

Not a loophole doofus…. Its called a breakdown in reporting by the Fed Gov't / Military… Now, fade away into obscurity @JeffFlake https://t.co/PI6bWjO9Lv — Philip Queeg (@PhilipQueeg) November 7, 2017

There was no loophole. The system you supported failed. This is why voters don't want you back. https://t.co/zZAtMyiH7c — Donny Ferguson 🗽 (@DonnyFerguson) November 7, 2017

you spelled "government failure" wrong https://t.co/qxEm8ViDsc — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) November 7, 2017

Bureaucratic failure is not a loophole. Words mean things. https://t.co/2PqtuUHMe8 — Angela (one of many) (@angelaisms) November 7, 2017

Enforcement failures are not loopholes. Congratulations, you just flushed all the goodwill you got from telling off Trump. https://t.co/J765QQWFgN — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) November 7, 2017

Great- maybe you can do something about the fucking 'Escaped from a Mental Facility' loophole while you're at it.https://t.co/vX91B28QIl — Boobs &2nd Amendment (@Fenway_Nation) November 7, 2017

This kind of mindless pandering proves he's actually a Democrat. Do something, however meaningless, for show. https://t.co/0FT75axw2v — ☠Problematic AF™☠ (@EF517_V2) November 7, 2017

* * *

Sen. Flake’s office has responded to questions about the loophole that shooter Devin Kelley “exploited”:

.@JeffFlake & @MartinHeinrich working on legislation deny legal ability to buy firearm to any individual convicted of domestic violence 1/ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 7, 2017

2/ Whether conviction is in criminal or military court. Flake's office says military not reporting misdemeanors of domestic violence to NICS — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 7, 2017

3/(NICS – National Instant Criminal Background Check System) This would close that loophole, Flake's office says. ### — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 7, 2017

This is already what federal law says. The military just isn't following through on their end of things. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) November 7, 2017

Stephen per usual asks a good question re Flake/Heinrich legislation to prohibit domestic abusers from legally buying guns https://t.co/sKU8cZnKBq — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 7, 2017

Flake’s office says Military courts don’t have domestic violence charge; it’s labeled assault which doesn’t warrant a ban under current law — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 7, 2017

That, Flake’s office says, is the loophole they are seeking to close — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 7, 2017

The ATF says “assault” qualifies. There’s no wiggle room for the military here: https://t.co/ymq7EZxAa7“domestic-violence”-offense — David French (@DavidAFrench) November 7, 2017

Yeah i hear you. I don’t quite get why the USAF dropped the ball here and whether this bill is a purposeful redundancy — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 7, 2017

* * *

