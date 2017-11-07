Sen. Jeff Flake might not be seeking reelection, but he’s apparently keeping busy in the time he has left on Capitol Hill. The Sutherland Springs church massacre seems to have inspired him to back some “common sense” gun reform.
Writing a bill w/ @MartinHeinrich to prevent anyone convicted of domestic violence – be it in criminal or military court – from buying a gun
— Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) November 7, 2017
Donald Trump Jr. tried to save Flake the trouble by letting him know that there’s already a law in place that does just that.
Incredibly proactive considering that law has been on the books since the mid 90s. https://t.co/li2bSEW0LE
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 7, 2017
If being proactive means closing the #DomesticViolenceLoophole exploited by the #SutherlandSprings Texas shooter, you're right. https://t.co/8S89dgaTuK
— Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) November 7, 2017
“Exploited” by Devin Patrick Kelley? The news is already out there that the only reason Kelley was able to purchase a firearm was because the Air Force never entered his assault conviction into the background check database. From NPR:
Texas gunman should've been legally barred from owning guns after 2012 conviction for assaulting then-wife & child. https://t.co/fVGoPD7EKX
— NPR (@NPR) November 6, 2017
NPR's @TBowmanNPR reports Kelley was able to purchase firearms because @usairforce failed to enter assault conviction in federal database.
— NPR (@NPR) November 6, 2017
In other words, the government failed to enforce laws already on the books … but Flake is drawing up a new law to do the same thing?
Hi, Senator Flake.
Big fan of yours.
Please, for the love of God, know the facts about this before you speak. It wasn't a loophole. https://t.co/ErJadSyo97
— RBe (@RBPundit) November 7, 2017
He didn't exploit a loophole. The Air Force failed to submit his disqualifying criminal record to the FBI. This is incredibly misleading. https://t.co/0H82ZlaXV8
— Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) November 7, 2017
What loophole? The Air Force made a huge mistake not submitting his criminal record. That's not a loophole. https://t.co/9tNJkySRh9
— Travis (@travismaz) November 7, 2017
That's not a loophole; it's a failure to enforce the law through bureaucratic incompetence. https://t.co/ckCxYi3sNR
— Matt Bramanti (@mattbramanti) November 7, 2017
Someone literally just told you that your proposal is already law and your response is… this? https://t.co/eUGMfBwCXt
— Mike Beasley (@MikeBeas) November 7, 2017
There’s no “loophole.” Nothing was “exploited.” And even if there was (again, there wasn’t) you didn’t actually propose anything new anyway. https://t.co/eUGMfBwCXt
— Mike Beasley (@MikeBeas) November 7, 2017
Go home Jeff
This wasn't a loophole
The Air Force screwed up
And failed to report
You know that
Why are you BSing the public? https://t.co/jg0XPKfaAb
— Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) November 7, 2017
Not a loophole doofus…. Its called a breakdown in reporting by the Fed Gov't / Military… Now, fade away into obscurity @JeffFlake https://t.co/PI6bWjO9Lv
— Philip Queeg (@PhilipQueeg) November 7, 2017
There was no loophole. The system you supported failed.
This is why voters don't want you back. https://t.co/zZAtMyiH7c
— Donny Ferguson 🗽 (@DonnyFerguson) November 7, 2017
you spelled "government failure" wrong https://t.co/qxEm8ViDsc
— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) November 7, 2017
Bureaucratic failure is not a loophole. Words mean things. https://t.co/2PqtuUHMe8
— Angela (one of many) (@angelaisms) November 7, 2017
It wasn't a loophole, Senator. You're in @brianschatz territory right now. Please stop. https://t.co/JHnPBOGIqR
— Meech (@michi83) November 7, 2017
Enforcement failures are not loopholes. Congratulations, you just flushed all the goodwill you got from telling off Trump. https://t.co/J765QQWFgN
— Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) November 7, 2017
When do we close the #AirForceForgot loophole? https://t.co/eupYy7SDJv
— Not A. RealName (@yitzyy) November 7, 2017
Great- maybe you can do something about the fucking 'Escaped from a Mental Facility' loophole while you're at it.https://t.co/vX91B28QIl
— Boobs &2nd Amendment (@Fenway_Nation) November 7, 2017
This kind of mindless pandering proves he's actually a Democrat. Do something, however meaningless, for show. https://t.co/0FT75axw2v
— ☠Problematic AF™☠ (@EF517_V2) November 7, 2017
* * *
Sen. Flake’s office has responded to questions about the loophole that shooter Devin Kelley “exploited”:
.@JeffFlake & @MartinHeinrich working on legislation deny legal ability to buy firearm to any individual convicted of domestic violence 1/
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 7, 2017
2/ Whether conviction is in criminal or military court. Flake's office says military not reporting misdemeanors of domestic violence to NICS
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 7, 2017
3/(NICS – National Instant Criminal Background Check System) This would close that loophole, Flake's office says. ###
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 7, 2017
This is already what federal law says. The military just isn't following through on their end of things.
— Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) November 7, 2017
Stephen per usual asks a good question re Flake/Heinrich legislation to prohibit domestic abusers from legally buying guns https://t.co/sKU8cZnKBq
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 7, 2017
Flake’s office says Military courts don’t have domestic violence charge; it’s labeled assault which doesn’t warrant a ban under current law
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 7, 2017
That, Flake’s office says, is the loophole they are seeking to close
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 7, 2017
The ATF says “assault” qualifies. There’s no wiggle room for the military here: https://t.co/ymq7EZxAa7“domestic-violence”-offense
— David French (@DavidAFrench) November 7, 2017
Yeah i hear you. I don’t quite get why the USAF dropped the ball here and whether this bill is a purposeful redundancy
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 7, 2017
* * *
