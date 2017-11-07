Here’s a headline that’s not at all shocking or surprising:

Following the Sutherland Springs church massacre, authorities determined that shooter Devin Kelley should in no way have been able to purchase a gun. Now that it’s too late, senators are pushing not necessarily for new gun control laws, but for enforcement of existing background checks.

The Washington Post reports:

The Senate’s second-highest-ranking Republican [John Cornyn] announced Tuesday that he was planning to file legislation aimed at forcing federal agencies to upload required information about infractions into the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), and incentivizing state governments to do the same.

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) also announced Tuesday that he was joining forces with Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) “to prevent anyone convicted of domestic violence — be it in criminal or military court — from buying a gun,” Flake tweeted Tuesday.

It’s good to see that senators are backing the enforcement of existing law.

