Here’s a headline that’s not at all shocking or surprising:

Senators launch bipartisan push to enforce existing background checks law https://t.co/M6MJ4EenZZ — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 8, 2017

Following the Sutherland Springs church massacre, authorities determined that shooter Devin Kelley should in no way have been able to purchase a gun. Now that it’s too late, senators are pushing not necessarily for new gun control laws, but for enforcement of existing background checks.

The Washington Post reports:

The Senate’s second-highest-ranking Republican [John Cornyn] announced Tuesday that he was planning to file legislation aimed at forcing federal agencies to upload required information about infractions into the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), and incentivizing state governments to do the same. … Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) also announced Tuesday that he was joining forces with Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) “to prevent anyone convicted of domestic violence — be it in criminal or military court — from buying a gun,” Flake tweeted Tuesday.

It’s good to see that senators are backing the enforcement of existing law.

Imagine that. We have laws. https://t.co/JooZ3cLVg3 — Deplorable Vetن 🇺🇸 (@psycho4ensics1) November 8, 2017

It should be illegal to break the law. https://t.co/eriput5d7Z — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) November 8, 2017

So, how many times do we have to go and push…for existing laws to be enforced? If this doesn't demonstrate the gross incompetence of the Federal bureaucracy…nothing does. https://t.co/LujXbwT3dP — Pradheep Shanker MD (@Neoavatara) November 8, 2017

Sweet, maybe they can do something about illegal immigration and sanctuary cities next. You know, if enforcing the laws is going to become cool again … https://t.co/gekUrws8h2 — JD1367 (@JD1367a) November 8, 2017

