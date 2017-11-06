Independent/#NeverTrump candidate Evan McMullin didn’t do very well in the 2016 election, but a year later, he’s ended up a winner with his entry in Esquire’s election night recap.

43 key players from Election Day relive what happened the day Donald Trump became president https://t.co/uiSurii1pB — Esquire (@esquire) November 6, 2017

The piece is well worth a look, especially if you’re like us and can never get enough of the weepy photos taken at the Javits Center as the tide began to turn. And, for everyone who was wondering, “Gee, I wonder what Evan McMullin is doing right now,” it’s a must-read.

Best part of the Esquire piece on election night. I read this and think of Baby's "I carried a watermelon" line in Dirry Dancinf. So random pic.twitter.com/mCCVpUPYVX — lauren 🦃🍁🍂 (@LilMissRightie) November 6, 2017

That's the most Evan McMullin thing in the long, sad history of Evan McMullin things. pic.twitter.com/C8ih5oTecl — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 6, 2017

Party animal. — Emn Enm (@enndaley) November 6, 2017

Nobody around to feed him grapes off the vine? Worst party ever — Airborne Heel 🇺🇸 (@abnheel) November 6, 2017

Poor bastard couldn't even afford a pita. — Jim Levy (@TexasJew) November 6, 2017

Actually, things didn’t sound much crazier at Trump HQ, even after the election was called:

If you haven’t already read it, @esquire’s oral history of Election Night has great color, especially from Bannon:https://t.co/e1dZTbAMXm pic.twitter.com/reCHUEPXie — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) November 6, 2017

Take note: the Clinton campaign’s national spokeswoman actually uses the word “coronation” to this day.

It really is a fascinating read, at least for those who can bear to relive Election Day 2016 without curling up into the fetal position … so many liberal tears.

It's time to read about what it was really like on that fateful day.https://t.co/34tcXZtdbb — Allen Hopson (@AllenHopson2) November 6, 2017

I mean I WAS having a cheerful day until I read this heartbreaking, insightful, wonderful piece. Great work by @JohnGHendy and @esquire team https://t.co/QHANbQvIjd — Jamie Ballard (@BallardJamie23) November 6, 2017

I thought I was ready to read the Esquire Election Day oral history.

I was not ready to read the Esquire Election Day oral history. https://t.co/5GYLZjKxEl — Baylor Johnson (@theBaylorJ) November 6, 2017

Respect. I couldn't in a million years read this story, much less report it. https://t.co/Vf6d4LCiB6 — Brett Martin (@brettmartin) November 6, 2017

