It seems as though The New York Times has already dropped the most obvious truth-bomb today in response to the church massacre in Sutherland Springs: mass shooters are almost always men … with guns.

We knew that. What America really needs is hot take like that offered by Media Matters for America alumnus Oliver Willis, who managed to bring lady parts into the conversation about gun control.

conservatives dont understand how female biology works but theyre out here lecturing on clips vs magazines — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 6, 2017

conservatives: women only want birth control because they're sex whores also you cant pass gun law w/o naming every type of gun — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 6, 2017

That take is pretty hot, though we’d take issue with just the first half, and then the second half.

First, conservatives aren’t the ones who can’t answer the simple question of when human life begins; ask a room full of liberals to answer that question and see what happens. Plus, women who want birth control are free to purchase it. Not to mention — we’d wager any conservative woman knows more about female biology than Willis, unless he has some medical degree he’s keeping secret.

Second, the reason conservatives are always needing to lecture on the difference between clips and magazines is this: liberal legislators who draw up what will eventually become gun control laws don’t know the difference, and that matters — a lot.

But go ahead and mansplain.

Oh by all means, PLEASE mansplain to me how my body, which has passed THREE children, works. — DC (@DRCallista) November 6, 2017

Or we just want regressive out of our wallets and business, and maybe you should learn about firearms, or maybe a gun law or two. I dunno. https://t.co/ZXB6Icik2f — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 6, 2017

He's fully, semi-automatically ignorant of gun laws. — John Gerard (@OHFScratch) November 6, 2017

But he’s an expert on female biology, so give the man some credit.

Genius level comment https://t.co/zlDjW7k9Go — Rick Varco (@RVarco) November 6, 2017

Willis’s take did spawn another we haven’t often seen, but it’s worth a look:

Nothing in the 2nd Amendment says Americans have the right to bear LOADED guns. #BanAmmo — FLAMES ON (@thesideofmyface) November 6, 2017

It’s the ammo loophole!

Wow — Brandon Kerley 🇺🇸 (@Kerley34) November 6, 2017

Jiminy Cricket on a Cracker. — DC (@DRCallista) November 6, 2017

