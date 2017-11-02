It’s been an interesting day for the Democrats. As Twitchy reported early Thursday morning, Donna Brazile, former interim chair of the DNC, released a book excerpt recounting how she found out the system was rigged against Bernie Sanders and in favor of Hillary Clinton.

Later in the day, when asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper if she agreed the DNC was rigged in favor of Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who campaigned hard for Clinton, said yes.

So, why are so many Democrats suddenly eager to throw Hillary under the bus? Just a coincidence?

John Cardillo:

Even Donald Trump Jr. is getting in on the game:

And here’s James Woods:

We’re not entirely sure how this is going to play out but definitely plan on popping plenty of popcorn.

Trending

* * *

Related:

THUMP! Did Elizabeth Warren just throw Hillary Clinton under the bus?

WHOA: Donna Brazile goes OFF the rails, makes HUGE accusations against DNC, Clinton campaign

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersDNCDonna BrazileElizabeth WarrenHillary Clintonrigged