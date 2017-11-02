It’s been an interesting day for the Democrats. As Twitchy reported early Thursday morning, Donna Brazile, former interim chair of the DNC, released a book excerpt recounting how she found out the system was rigged against Bernie Sanders and in favor of Hillary Clinton.

Woah. Donna Brazile: I Found ‘Proof’ That Hillary Rigged the Race Against Bernie https://t.co/XEwy0DSikp — Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) November 2, 2017

Later in the day, when asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper if she agreed the DNC was rigged in favor of Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who campaigned hard for Clinton, said yes.

Do you agree with the notion that the DNC was rigged in Hillary Clinton's favor? Elizabeth Warren: Yes https://t.co/TIoytO15Ca pic.twitter.com/TjkBS0mbB8 — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) November 2, 2017

So, why are so many Democrats suddenly eager to throw Hillary under the bus? Just a coincidence?

Something has happened and it's very bad. To have them all turn on Queen Hillary at the same time is too coincidental. https://t.co/P84TztNfaI — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 2, 2017

The Liberals smell blood and are realizing it is theirs by their own selfish and sick wrongdoing! — Elizabeth Lee Carron (@ElizabethCarron) November 2, 2017

Like rats jumping off of a sinking ship — CCD (@ConwayCD) November 2, 2017

They definitely know something is about to go down with old Hillhag — Lance Brandon Taylor (@Taylor1Lance) November 2, 2017

They want her gone and will all turn on her to protect Obama. — Alexis In NH (@AlexisinNH) November 2, 2017

Bingo! — David North (@DavidNorth66) November 2, 2017

John Cardillo:

Something damning was leaked to Dems. It’s not coincidence that they’re all distancing themselves from @HillaryClinton. https://t.co/iHGdnh3pxh — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 2, 2017

Mueller the Leaker or one of his henchmen got the word out, I'm betting, to run for the hills. Burn down the party & start over. — BlueReaganite (@ThinBlueLR) November 2, 2017

Mueller's team leaked something and the DNC has decided HRC is the sacrificial lamb. Dems never rat on each other. #TireTracks — Anna (@doranna07) November 2, 2017

Yep..it’s called Uranium One and it’s toxic ..the rats are jumping from the sinking ship — Mark Stano (@DrMarkStano) November 2, 2017

Something's going down when you have DNC officials coming forward to share inside info about Hillary's campaign. #everymanforhimself — Dee Gals (@GalsOnTheStreet) November 2, 2017

Absolutely. The Dems are running from Hillary like their hair is on fire. — IleanaE. (@FilleGitane) November 2, 2017

There is so much more yet to come out, the distancing from Hillary and Obama is a very clear sign Mueller is not after Trump. — Benting Lu (@BentingLu) November 2, 2017

If people look just a little closer at the Mueller probe, things aren't exactly as how the media has portrayed it — Benting Lu (@BentingLu) November 2, 2017

Even Donald Trump Jr. is getting in on the game:

WOW. Elizabeth Warren just told @jaketapper that she believes that the DNC/Primary situation was rigged for Hillary Clinton. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 2, 2017

It’s only been 16 months. Better late than never. EW and Donna B turning on the queen on the same day… wonder if there’s more??? https://t.co/O4Nifjyb1D — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 2, 2017

Something big is coming https://t.co/MRFabpz2Hg — Collin O'Donnell (@fgdcat17) November 2, 2017

We call this "foreshadowing" in the writing business… Buckle up baby it's going to get bumpy!!! #LockHerUp https://t.co/M4XpfwjgkX — Brenden Dilley (@Hublife) November 2, 2017

Sit back grab some popcorn, it will only get better. https://t.co/2f9d67rmdI — Jerry Sisco (@JerrySisco) November 2, 2017

And here’s James Woods:

You were a year late acknowledging the election fraud by your #QueenHillary. You are over. Nothing you say will ever be considered again. https://t.co/XWUtlq4QCE — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 2, 2017

Dems throwing Hillary under the bus and distancing themselves. Yet another sign that Mueller is closing in on his target. — Seriously? (@ChewOnThis31) November 2, 2017

We’re not entirely sure how this is going to play out but definitely plan on popping plenty of popcorn.

* * *

