Remember President Obama’s earliest press briefings, and how reporter Jeff Zeleny asked Obama what most “enchanted” him in his first 100 days in office?

The press is still at it, but the tone has changed quite a bit. At Wednesday’s press briefing, NBC News’ Peter Alexander asked Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, “What are President Trump’s flaws?”

That question came out of left field for sure, but Huckabee Sanders still managed to answer, if not with a straight face.

.@PeterAlexander: "What are President Trump's flaws?" Sanders: "Probably that he has to deal with you guys on a daily basis" pic.twitter.com/1cU0QnqnTb — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 1, 2017

Listen to that buzzing of the media hive after she answers. Seriously? What did they expect her to say? “Well, since you asked …”

When asked for an example of president's flaws WH press sec said it was the press. Pretty sure founders had other flaws in mind with #1A — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 1, 2017

No one has to ask the press their biggest flaw — it’s pretty obvious.

It's not a very good answer to a question you'd never ask a Democratic administration. https://t.co/laqNy93lWF — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) November 1, 2017

Still, any suggestions when put on the spot like that?

He cares too much. — Sebastian Stones (@Allout1) November 1, 2017

"He's too nice." — Micah Nunley (@micahnunley) November 1, 2017

Like a job interview. "What's your biggest weakness?"

"I'm a perfectionist." — Lance Uppercut (@thepieman84) November 1, 2017

What kind of dumb question is that anyway. — White Onion (@onionpeele) November 1, 2017

What a stupid question. https://t.co/nyn1sqvHt8 — Hanna Hiel (@hiel_hanna) November 1, 2017

You know how people prepare for the job interview question "what's your biggest flaw?" I don't think this is on the list of correct answers https://t.co/A9tFRYQFVK — Louise Norris (@LouiseNorris) November 1, 2017

Can we please cancel the sitcom known as 2017 now? https://t.co/0CSxxlePLq — Joshua MacDougall (@FreakinClever) November 1, 2017

At least the public realized it was a dumb question to begin with and let it go.

this just tells me the @PressSec of the White House doesn't know the meaning of 'flaw'. cow https://t.co/jr8vMJZDCX — Carol Williams (@cwillphilly) November 1, 2017

Good old Press Secretary Pig Vomit. https://t.co/a5KtX1t9ax — Steve Deadload (@DeadloadIRL) November 1, 2017

Gee. I wonder where she gets her nastiness from? https://t.co/uwhVf7RviR — Arkansas Blog (@ArkansasBlog) November 1, 2017

