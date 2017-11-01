Politico reports Wednesday that the Congressional Hispanic Caucus is considering letting a Republican, Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.), join despite protests by Democrats.

Politico says that several Democrats consider Curbelo’s bid for membership a political ploy to improve his reelection chances. Also, Curbelo does not back the DREAM Act but “has introduced his own, more conservative version,” Politico reports, “but several Democrats said he should sign on to their bill if he’s sincere about being a productive member of the CHC.”

Because Hispanics must be liberal to join? https://t.co/hXaRy31TSf — Rschrim (@Rschrim) November 1, 2017

Odd qualification to be allowed to be Hispanic. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) November 1, 2017

Hispanic caucus is not about being Hispanic it's about being a D that's Hispanic. If it were about Hispanics that would B only requirement — Banners (@bannersquest) November 1, 2017

This to me exhibits the deep flaw of identity politics. https://t.co/ne59dZkThF — Kevin Peterson (@KevinDrives) November 1, 2017

This is so gross. https://t.co/IQNwtFyM89 — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) November 1, 2017

This is embarrassing for the Democrats. https://t.co/K3Tr6QpfXR — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 1, 2017

Let me settle it for you. They join. https://t.co/vxncV14R1Y — Rep. Poncho Nevárez (@poncho_nevarez) November 1, 2017

The Hispanic caucus needs more Republicans. Let ‘em in. You don’t get to inclusivity by first excluding. https://t.co/lpJwd4ooSk — Brian Webster (@briweb69) November 1, 2017

