Politico reports Wednesday that the Congressional Hispanic Caucus is considering letting a Republican, Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.), join despite protests by Democrats.

Politico says that several Democrats consider Curbelo’s bid for membership a political ploy to improve his reelection chances. Also, Curbelo does not back the DREAM Act but “has introduced his own, more conservative version,” Politico reports, “but several Democrats said he should sign on to their bill if he’s sincere about being a productive member of the CHC.”

