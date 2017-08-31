As of Thursday night, no one knows for sure what President Trump is going to announce regarding the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.

An unnamed senior administration official told Fox News that Trump “is expected to announce plans to end the Obama administration program” as early as Friday. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and homeland security adviser Tom Bossert on Thursday told reporters a final decision hasn’t been made.

White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert on DACA: "My position today is that the administration is still reviewing the policy." pic.twitter.com/SKSE7sJHjY — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 31, 2017

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says a final decision has not be made on DACA. https://t.co/TsbgvxrOO6 pic.twitter.com/LK3qO0kpuk — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 31, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl that the president is still mulling the decision.

VP Mike Pence tells @jonkarl that Pres. Trump is mulling ending DACA, but will make the decision with "big heart." https://t.co/YcyYzrCbtx pic.twitter.com/HKr7vu6WgX — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 31, 2017

So, we don’t know much aside from the clue President Trump gave earlier this year when he said DREAMers “shouldn’t be very worried” and that he has “a big heart.”

POTUS: "The DACA situation is a very, very difficult thing for me because I love these kids. I love kids. I have kids and grandkids." — Lauren S. Camera (@laurenonthehill) February 16, 2017

Trump says most DACA beneficiaries are "incredible kids" and hints that there will be some kind of amnesty for them. — David Freddoso (@freddoso) February 16, 2017

Of course, the size and/or existence of Trump’s heart has been up for question to progressives, who reminded the public Thursday that any opposition to the DACA program is rooted in racism, not the rule of law. Here’s Rolling Stone opinion writer Jesse Berney with a PSA.

The only reason to be happy about Trump ending DACA is that you're a racist. There's literally no other reason. — Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) August 31, 2017

“Literally.”

These kids are American. They grew up here. And we're sending them to a strange place with nothing. It's cruel and despicable. — Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) August 31, 2017

They speak English, they're educated, they pay taxes — and for the most part, they're brown. — Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) August 31, 2017

That's the reason Trump and his supporters want them gone. That's why he wants to build a wall between us and them. They're brown. — Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) August 31, 2017

We’re convinced. In case you aren’t, here’s Igor Volsky with another angle you might not have considered.

Just to be clear: ending #DACA & subjecting 800,000 DREAMers to deportation is about advancing a white supremacist agenda. Nothing more. — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) August 31, 2017

Just to be clear: Nope. — RightWired (@_donaldson) August 31, 2017

This is the absolute worst line of argument against this move, which is naturally why people like Volsky are pushing it. https://t.co/oVjAgaEGIV — neontaster (@neontaster) August 31, 2017

Democrats caged children who poured across the border on the promise of other people's money. STFU, Fontleroy. pic.twitter.com/92babpOLzq — D.W.Robinson (@_DWRobinson) September 1, 2017

#DACA cruelly lured kids to break the law, risking rape, death, enriching cartels and human traffickers, for cheap political gain. Evil. https://t.co/71SwR1iIT0 — BlackPilled Pete (@BlackPilledPete) August 31, 2017

White supremacist

Nazi

Fascist

Racist

Sexist

Homophobic >yawn< https://t.co/uBBifGJBZ9 — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) August 31, 2017

Pretty sure no one cares anymore. Great job, guys — Mo Mo (@molratty) August 31, 2017

"The Boy who Cried Wolf" seems to be an extremely disliked piece in today's political climate… — DJH2036 (@DJH_2036) August 31, 2017

oh no my second kryptonite aaaaahhh white supremacist aaaaahh it burrrnnss hisssss please help me the buzzwords are burning my skin https://t.co/y8ztMz79VF — Enoch Powell (@rekon345) August 31, 2017

This is bullsh-t. I support #DACA totally, but I can also understand why it should've been done by Congress, not executive order. — Jonathan Sword (@jonathansword) August 31, 2017

Since the EO creating DACA was illegal, ending it is following the law. — Bill Ferris (@cwferris) September 1, 2017

Actually I would say it's more about upholding the law but sure keep your fantasies alive https://t.co/LJKmC5BLhf — Ethan Betterton (@ethanbetterton) August 31, 2017

Well I'm glad you decided not to be taken seriously for another 7 1/2 years. https://t.co/d86FxsdW4k — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 31, 2017

* * *

