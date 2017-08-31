As of Thursday night, no one knows for sure what President Trump is going to announce regarding the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.

An unnamed senior administration official told Fox News that Trump “is expected to announce plans to end the Obama administration program” as early as Friday. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and homeland security adviser Tom Bossert on Thursday told reporters a final decision hasn’t been made.

Vice President Mike Pence told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl that the president is still mulling the decision.

So, we don’t know much aside from the clue President Trump gave earlier this year when he said DREAMers “shouldn’t be very worried” and that he has “a big heart.”

Of course, the size and/or existence of Trump’s heart has been up for question to progressives, who reminded the public Thursday that any opposition to the DACA program is rooted in racism, not the rule of law. Here’s Rolling Stone opinion writer Jesse Berney with a PSA.

“Literally.”

We’re convinced. In case you aren’t, here’s Igor Volsky with another angle you might not have considered.

* * *

