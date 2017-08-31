We’d had it on our calendars, but once Harvey started to bear down on Texas, we kind of forgot all about the 10-day March to Confront White Supremacy, known on Twitter as #Cville2DC. Thanks to some much-needed publicity provided by actor Mark Ruffalo, we managed to catch up with the march on Day 4.

If you spot @MarkRuffalo walking down the highway today, it isn't for a movie. He is with #Cville2DC marching against white supremacy https://t.co/X6yFlZeMRC — Marissa Mizroch (@MarissaMizroch) August 31, 2017

Heading to Culpeper. Marching 18 miles today alongside these beautiful people. We the people have the power ✊️ #cville2dc

📷: @roguephotonyc pic.twitter.com/oMI1nX42gv — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 31, 2017

Sugar, be a real hero and come down here to TX… https://t.co/sZ74rn2FMZ — LLMajer (@LLMajer) August 31, 2017

Here’s the press release for the March to Confront White Supremacy, which is winding from Charlottesville, Va., to Washington, D.C., while most people’s eyes are on Houston and the uplifting stories of selflessness and bravery and generosity. (Forget that Charlie Hebdo cover for now.)

We are marching from #cville2dc confronting White Supremacy. Join Us, Support Us, Learn More: https://t.co/YzEarvvr1D pic.twitter.com/RstKAI1KIJ — Cville 2 DC March (@cville2dc) August 26, 2017

For those who can’t be bothered to zoom in, let it suffice to say that lefty groups like Color of Change and Women’s March are all in. Here’s what it looks like on the ground, and if you find you have too much money left over after donating to Harvey relief, you could always buy a poncho or umbrella for the marchers.

Can’t join us but want to contribute? We need things! Ponchos, Umbrellas, snack bars, etc! Donate here: https://t.co/jknnkQp9Jv #cville2dc pic.twitter.com/y4DzQhLOlk — Cville 2 DC March (@cville2dc) August 27, 2017

We’re not sure what this is doing outside of virtue signaling, but if it grates on the nerves of those clowns and their tiki torches, it’s fine with us.

Day 1 We keep marching, keep on talking #Cville2DC pic.twitter.com/1MZEymuMYX — Cville 2 DC March (@cville2dc) August 28, 2017

Our #Cville2DC marchers. We the people have the power ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3N2Meg16RW — Cville 2 DC March (@cville2dc) August 29, 2017

Day 4 of the 110-mile march from #Cville2DC to confront white supremacy is underway. Show the marchers your support! 📷: @roguephotonyc pic.twitter.com/yB5hymWqPn — Women's March (@womensmarch) August 31, 2017

Yes Andrea a @DemSocialists member came to support #Cville2DC she lives in Culpepper pic.twitter.com/zUsYkj5s5I — Cville 2 DC March (@cville2dc) August 31, 2017

We are proud to endorse the #Cville2DC march https://t.co/RqJgNcAzaW — WorkingFamiliesParty (@WorkingFamilies) August 26, 2017

Speaking of white supremacy, here’s #Cville2DC encouraging everyone to check out the Women’s March’s retweet of a Voxsplainer on DACA, which only a white supremacist would oppose.

Try reading THIS, @realDonaldTrump, before you rescind #DACA. Bet you don't even know what the acronym stands for. #HereToStay #DefendDACA https://t.co/hPbnkc52Bt — Cville 2 DC March (@cville2dc) August 31, 2017

We’re sure some lefties will give us flak, but we’re pretty sure we’ve given the march more coverage than the mainstream media has at this point — and they’ve given the white supremacist “movement” way, way more coverage than it ever deserved.

Hate has become commonplace in America. Here’s what you can do to fight hate. #10WaysToFightHate pic.twitter.com/btfHgt3762 — SPLC (@splcenter) August 30, 2017

Not listed: Be intellectually honest and don't just dump all your ideological foes together with Nazis. https://t.co/rKDNHcvIfK — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) September 1, 2017

More people in your March than are true white supremacists. Good job. Now go help folks in Houston. — DefensorFortis 🇺🇸 (@oldchiefusaf) September 1, 2017

This ain't no movement of ordinary people, it's organized, and not very well by the count. You lefties always take pics w/the bus in view! — DJ (@th3strikes) September 1, 2017

