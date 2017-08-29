The president and first lady headed to Texas Tuesday morning to meet with local and state leaders leaders and to tour the Texas Department of Public Safety Emergency Operations Center, or DPS for short.

Many are seeing a bright side of Harvey in that Americans are putting politics aside for the moment and looking after their fellow citizens: rescuing people (and pets, and bats) from flood waters, opening their businesses to those in need of shelter, and making donations. Of course, there are those who just can’t help themselves, even during a crisis.

Currently about 70 protestors and 5 Trump supporters outside the Austin DPS office ready to greet DJT. #ReadyToResist — Texas Young Dems (@TexasYDs) August 29, 2017

It looks like the Texas Young Dems are always ready to resist, even if the president is visiting to get an update on the relief effort.

Resist what? Lifesaving disaster relief? — Mike Simpson, M.D. (@DrMikeSimpson) August 29, 2017

Hey, the Texas Young Democrats are multifaceted and intersectional and can resist more than one thing at a time … look.

The thing about being progressive is we can be multifaceted and intersectional in our action: we can HELP others and CALL OUT bad policy. — Texas Young Dems (@TexasYDs) August 29, 2017

We understand this is hard to understand for some: the idea that we can create change in more than one place at once. — Texas Young Dems (@TexasYDs) August 29, 2017

Take that, haters.

Reconsider your lot in life. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 29, 2017

This is just lower than pathetic https://t.co/uXl2upwqIj — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) August 29, 2017

Don't you think that maybe now is not the time? I'm betting Trump supporters are too busy actually helping after #HurricaneHarvey to protest — Mandy (@bittersweetpeaO) August 29, 2017

Glad the .@TexasYDs are organizing to help…uh wait, sorry I stand corrected. Go home if you aren't going to help. https://t.co/ecnStfjbHh — Alejandro (@imprimis310) August 29, 2017

Sure to earn the protest badge toward your Soros scouting rank. — Just Brad (@bradcundiff) August 29, 2017

That’ll help. What a bunch of boobs. — Hank Scorpio (@MetricButtload) August 29, 2017

You're the type of people that would stay in a burning building if the fire crew "lacked diversity". Grow up. — Mike Simpson, M.D. (@DrMikeSimpson) August 29, 2017

How about you fucking brats get your worthless asses to the flood zone and start filling sandbags? https://t.co/I3FVIM0BEf — J.T. Gilgo (@JTGilgo) August 29, 2017

In a time of crisis, you can always count on Democrats…to be useless. https://t.co/IvyIAqzCNG — Mo Mo (@molratty) August 29, 2017

This is why he won. You're out of touch and have nothing to offer other than division and hate. — Joel Hernandez (@BadOldDays) August 29, 2017

That’s pretty much the Democrat playbook this year.

Please continue to do this nonsense. Will be helpful next election cycle. — Mo (@MartitaO) August 29, 2017

Maybe the Young Democrats and the Trump supporters all teamed up afterward and joined in the relief effort? No, we didn’t think so.

So, 75 people who could be doing much, much better things during a disaster. https://t.co/GpMpcLu7qU — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) August 29, 2017

