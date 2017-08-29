As Twitchy reported Tuesday morning, reporters covering President and Mrs. Trump’s visit to Texas were distracted by the first lady’s choice of footwear: stiletto heels didn’t seem particularly “disaster friendly.”

From stilettos to a FLOTUS hat, Melania Trump shows What Not to Wear to a natural disaster https://t.co/xxRbTnPKkL — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) August 29, 2017

Many mocked her FLOTUS hat, too, although it was a hit in certain circles.

Melania Trump had a 'Top Gun' moment in her FLOTUS hat and aviators… pic.twitter.com/dT1PRCvdsQ — STYLEMOM.com (@STYLEMOM) August 29, 2017

My First Lady is a style Icon! Now where can I get this #Flotus hat?👌🏻❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7g0NAGRxSc — Corryn 🇺🇸 (@Corrynmb) August 29, 2017

The FLOTUS hat seemed to be a his-and-hers companion piece to her husband’s USA hat, but some journalists and watchdogs are concerned that the president has been using the response to #Harvey as a big product placement opportunity, seeing as the hat is available for sale on the Trump campaign website. And you thought the #MAGA hats caused a heart attack or two …

Image #1: Picture of President Trump in a red hat, distributed by the White House

Image #2: Your chance to buy the red hat from his campaign pic.twitter.com/hehsMRYcyw — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) August 28, 2017

The former director of the Office of Government Ethics says this is a big no-no.

NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! (Pounds head against desk, breaks desk, pounds head against floor) NO!! The Presidency is not your profit center!! — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 29, 2017

Trump has used his Harvey meetings as product placement for hats he sells for $40 two days in a row now… pic.twitter.com/EQcPkS8Yit — Gabriel Snyder (@gabrielsnyder) August 27, 2017

Make that three days.

For a third time, Trump is using Hurricane Harvey as product placement for a hat he sells for $40 pic.twitter.com/8Js7DEnbAs — Gabriel Snyder (@gabrielsnyder) August 29, 2017

The President selling hats is the most low class, trashy, ridiculous stunt pulled by any president ever! — Scott (@thedoggeneral1) August 28, 2017

Because the ethics violations never stop: Trump models a $40 hat he sells on his campaign website for #Texas trip pic.twitter.com/FH3GlqM5qe — Richard Hine (@richardhine) August 29, 2017

He may be touring the devastation in Houston but Trump's #1 family rule: Always Be Selling. His hat is on his website for $40.00. https://t.co/IV9Tw04hiK — laurajolly (@laurajollyfl) August 29, 2017

The presser would be more convincing if POTUS weren't wearing merch touted as the hat “worn by 45thPresident-Elect Donald J. Trump, himself” pic.twitter.com/kbv0KFvaS9 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 29, 2017

Now we know why Trump was wearing that idiotic hat in his #Harvey photo op. It was product placement. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/koidDIO8Kd — Real_Patriot (@2020pleasehurry) August 29, 2017

Trump wants all #Harvey hurricane victims to know the lovely hat he's wearing is available for sale on his website – only 40 bucks! pic.twitter.com/XbUePMJ43N — Mike Morris (@1MikeMorris) August 29, 2017

Trump's stupid hat has "45" on the side. Fuck him. Fuck his hat. — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) August 29, 2017

We’re tempted to post a link to the site where you can buy your own USA hat, but 1) the people complaining about it have already given the Trump campaign shop enough publicity, and 2) we don’t think Trump is relying on hat sales to propel his reelection … if the left keeps freaking out over everything, he’s going to be president forever.

* * *

