There’s some breaking political news Tuesday night: Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis has said in a statement that transgender troops will be able to continue to serve in the military while a panel of experts examines the implications of a transgender ban.

It’s not entirely clear who will make up the panel of experts, or whether the latest tweet by Chelsea Manning will be included in any discussions on combat effectiveness. The gas mask does give the impression that Manning is prepared for something. Yoga, maybe? A nuclear attack? No.

