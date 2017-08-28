Maybe he should have said, “Back off, you CREEP!” in a really grating, robotic voice:

The Finnish president could not look more uncomfortable as Trump looks to field more questions from the press — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) August 28, 2017

At a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö Monday, President Donald Trump took questions from reporters and repeated his claim, tweeted Sunday, that Mexico would pay for the border wall that Nancy Pelosi called “immoral” in “one way or another.”

With Mexico being one of the highest crime Nations in the world, we must have THE WALL. Mexico will pay for it through reimbursement/other. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

"One way or the other Mexico is going to pay for the wall," says Pres Trump — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) August 28, 2017

"Yes, one way or the other Mexico will pay for the wall," Trump says. "I can understand why Mexico is being very difficult…" pic.twitter.com/oacExYAx3R — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 28, 2017

Trump on The Wall says "it may be through reimbursement but one way or another Mexico will pay for the wall." — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) August 28, 2017

Pres. Trump says border wall may be funded "through the United States," adding he hopes government shut down won't be necessary. pic.twitter.com/Ro9AayqV1c — ABC News (@ABC) August 28, 2017

.@TreyYingst asks if Mexico will still pay for the wall. Trump says they will one way or another, maybe thru "reimbursement." — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) August 28, 2017

Through “reimbursement”? Especially after Senate Republicans managed to scuttle the repeal of Obamacare through what was called a “skinny repeal” effort, it’s looking less and less likely that many of Trump’s campaign promises are going to come to fruition. The designs for a wall, including a nifty model complete with solar panels, exist, but does the political will exist to follow up on those “Build the wall!” chants at Trump rallies?

It’s not often we link to the New Republic, but they’re on to something when they say there’s little chance that Congress will approve the funding for a border all … at least not the Congress we have sitting now.

There is next to no chance that Congress will finance Trump's border wall. https://t.co/MI2oYzWu4a pic.twitter.com/4iTe5WPrip — New Republic (@NewRepublic) August 28, 2017

There’s no chance as long as most of Congress seems to see a border wall as Pelosi does: immoral and expensive. Besides, who wants to do something immoral — defending a country’s border, for example — when Mexico has been so nice to the U.S. in totally unrelated ways?

Mexico sent people to help after Katrina. https://t.co/Hp4PAbYO77 — Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) August 27, 2017

Yes, Mexico did send help. Those weren’t Mexicans so eager to assist that they crossed the border illegally and decided to live here, though. That’s the thing about having a border is being able to choose who gets to come in and for what reasons.

By your flawed logic, should we build a wall around the WH too, because… #FolksBeCrimingThereForSure https://t.co/YPnZKZczVK — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 28, 2017

Who wants to tell her there is a heavily guarded border around the White House … it’s called a fence, it’s patrolled by the Secret Service, plans are to make it higher, and while people were jumping it pretty regularly during the Obama administration, they even considered electrifying it and adding a moat (for real).

* * *

