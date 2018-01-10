As Twitchy reported earlier, New York City has filed suit against several major oil companies over global warming, with Mayor Bill de Blasio saying, “We’re bringing the fight against climate change straight to the fossil fuel companies that knew about its effects and intentionally misled the public to protect their profits.”

Apparently, to commemorate the lawsuit, de Blasio has the Empire State Building lit up in green Wednesday night.

The Empire State Building is shining green tonight because it's time to put our planet first. #DivestNY — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 10, 2018

Any questions?

What exacly is creating the "shine"? https://t.co/yHsrLV9AVf — Bojuana Johnny (@BojuanaJohnny) January 11, 2018

The Empire State Building is 102 floors. What exactly are you using to power all this? https://t.co/siLO7nR7Um — Bill Boules (@billboules) January 11, 2018

You keepin this lit with wind power or something? https://t.co/xXcxMN0SES — Beckie Grunewald (@DigitalChick73) January 11, 2018

Who wants to tell him how lights stay on? https://t.co/H2svQvJrdS — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) January 11, 2018

Why not just a simple tire fire? https://t.co/yHsrLV9AVf — Bojuana Johnny (@BojuanaJohnny) January 11, 2018

Let’s put the planet first, after we turn on all the lights. And kill a groundhog. https://t.co/HElCxNc8Ww — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) January 11, 2018

When you unleash giant arrays of electric lights to show support for environmentalism. https://t.co/Se2DviTbFj — Dead Vape Shop (@fatcatvapor) January 11, 2018

The Empire State Building is shining green tonight because of fossil fuels. https://t.co/dzaGmr4zvS — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 11, 2018

*wants to save the earth*

*also, wastes energy virtue signaling that he wants to save the earth* https://t.co/fIq4WEcOVM — Cameron Wallace (@cam_wallaceee) January 11, 2018

Does illuminating a skyscraper actually "put our planet first" or is it, like your tweet, just dopey virtue signaling? 🤔 https://t.co/do6Bggx2j3 — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) January 11, 2018

So are you using lollipop & rainbow goodness to power those lights? https://t.co/EXn7vBofGx — Tommy (@TommyBeeswax) January 11, 2018

Shouldn't they have just…um…turned the lights off instead? https://t.co/lQNOZe97vz — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) January 11, 2018

You should probably turn off the lights to save energy then. https://t.co/UnThXzhm8J — gettingsome (@gettingsome) January 11, 2018

Because nothing says “save the planet” quite like an energy-intensive building made from energy-intensive mined & refined non-renewable resources. https://t.co/QKzCc9sxQg — It’s really me (@reallyasa) January 11, 2018

Congratulations, New York. You are now California with horrible weather and annoying accents. https://t.co/iv11wm47FH — Bohemio (@El__Bohemio) January 11, 2018

Mayor of America's largest city believes the Empire State Building is a sentient being. https://t.co/qAoE2vxTMt — TugboatPhil (@thetugboatphil) January 11, 2018

Hey, hey Bill, when you're done with saving the planet with colored lighting, think maybe you could take a peek at the whole "NYC mass transit crumbling beneath us" thing? https://t.co/gPvDS6gdmS — Illi's (@ninthhostage) January 11, 2018

It's like he's trying to put NY in play for Republicans. https://t.co/Ehc3Ol6VUb — Not Meh (@RightAllTheTime) January 11, 2018

I hope the Democratic Party nominates this far-left putz in 2020 so Republicans can win over 40 states. https://t.co/nmnu91IneH — Sam Roberts (@RealSamRoberts) January 11, 2018

