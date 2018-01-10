As Twitchy reported earlier, New York City has filed suit against several major oil companies over global warming, with Mayor Bill de Blasio saying, “We’re bringing the fight against climate change straight to the fossil fuel companies that knew about its effects and intentionally misled the public to protect their profits.”

Apparently, to commemorate the lawsuit, de Blasio has the Empire State Building lit up in green Wednesday night.

Any questions?

