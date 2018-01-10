There’s an honest discussion to be had about making work a requirement to receive Medicaid benefits, but this is not that discussion. Rather, it’s a hot take from Matt Stoller, a fellow at the Open Markets Institute.

Work requirements for Medicaid are an attack on our political liberty. They are designed to turn citizens into beggars by threatening people who don't or can't work. It should be, you don't work you don't get money. Not, you don't work and you might die. — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) January 10, 2018

I know it's not a popular view, but Americans should have the right to sit on their ass and do nothing without the risk of dying of a treatable condition. — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) January 10, 2018

You should be able to be lazy and have fun and experiment with stuff and make mistakes. Real freedom means being able to choose to do that stuff, or not do it, without having to be rich. — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) January 10, 2018

You know what? It’s not a popular view, and Stoller’s tweets didn’t make it any more popular.

[Narrator voice] "That's not what real freedom means." https://t.co/sBuLvnJ40k — Patrick Brennan (@ptbrennan11) January 11, 2018

Every once in a while, you get someone willing to say what the left really thinks. https://t.co/kOI4Be1jj6 — Big Bro (Andy) (@akartchner) January 11, 2018

Obviously not everybody can work, but why is it bad to have work requirements for the abled? It most certainly is your choice to sit at home and not work, but why should you be rewarded if it’s just that, a choice? https://t.co/B01U4iA4yn — Trevor Zellweger (@TZelly4) January 11, 2018

Read this thread. I simply cannot believe that actual people think like this. More likely an attention grab, which worked on me I guess. https://t.co/XjRajS6H4t — trueblueclint (@trueblueclint) January 11, 2018

Forcing Americans to pay for others poor choices via Medicaid and other bloated entitlement programs is an attack on OUR political liberty. FIFY. https://t.co/vsObGBoYl5 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 11, 2018

You may not know this, but Medicaid costs money. https://t.co/qFEK16dd0n — ❄️☕️Marie!☕️❄️ (@AnnaTeague15) January 11, 2018

This is probably the most idiotic thing I’ve ever read https://t.co/DxmEyXPXmK — Dawson Mecum (@M1CK3YNITE) January 11, 2018

Dumbest thread of 2018. https://t.co/Gd2Z0BXAAg — Jerry Ossai (@Ossai_Jerry) January 11, 2018

This is the dumbest thread I've ever read. https://t.co/VtTSl9oKwG — Devin Roundy (@devinroundy) January 11, 2018

Someone please tell me how this won't go wrong https://t.co/MuKSwUSl10 — Brain Kennel (@brian_kennel) January 11, 2018

Literally the worst definition of freedom I've ever heard. https://t.co/NgjeMnNhdj — ⟵First GOP President (@gopcog) January 11, 2018

This is the perverse, backwards, entitled, ingrate’s understanding of freedom: https://t.co/AaoJe8mBwr — George. (@jitotweets) January 11, 2018

You have this freedom.

With freedom comes responsibility, and one is not to burden others with the consequences of your free decisions. https://t.co/jBZGNKVGNi — Dwarfclone (@Dwarfclone) January 11, 2018

I'm guessing you ran out of characters to add "and real freedom also means I shouldn't demand someone else pay for it since they deserve freedom too!" https://t.co/qeeuyITbV1 — Nigel's Mustache (@baileylewis23) January 11, 2018

Predicated on the concept that other hard working people keep the food, safety and production coming so that you may "be lazy have fun and experiment with stuff". You want "real freedom?" Move in with your parents. Socialism works in a family, not as a public policy. https://t.co/67PQCWXN5V — The Average Voter (@KilleenC_) January 11, 2018

You can make all the lazy, stupid, stoned out mistakes you want — but no way in hell does that mean honest, hard-working taxpayers vía the government should be forced to fund your useless lifestyle. That’s not liberty. https://t.co/Z9ERDAbnFB — Derek Bearman (@DerekBearman) January 11, 2018