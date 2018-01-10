This story starts about a week ago, with New York Times columnist Bret Stephens noting a piece in Haaretz claiming that Team Obama tipped off Iran about an Israeli attempt to assassinate Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force. Israel was reportedly “on the verge” of assassinating Soleimani, but the U.S. warned Tehran, putting an end to the operation.

The story here, Kuwaiti-sourced, is that Obama team tipped Tehran to an Israeli attempt to assassinate Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general who has the blood of hundreds of American troops in his hand. What says @brhodes? https://t.co/sf5PYp4mq5 — Bret Stephens (@BretStephensNYT) January 3, 2018

This sounds an awful lot like the rumor that Obama spiked an Israeli plan to 'take out' Qassem Soleimani is true. cc: @michaeldweiss @NoahPollak https://t.co/3prVEI81ql — Roy Abrams (@RQA) January 11, 2018

Stephens tagged former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes in his tweet, but Obama’s National Security Council spokesman Tommy Vietor picked up on it a week later.

Yeah WTF Ben? Immediately confirm or deny this totally unsubstantiated claim and then tell us why you don't support assassinations. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) January 10, 2018

It’s on.

Funny, I remember how Iran-Contra scandal began @TVietor08. Little story in obscure Lebanese magazine. Also glad to know Obama administration doesn’t support assassinations—except by SEAL team or drone strike. Because that’s totally different. https://t.co/xfaHbKoUmO — Bret Stephens (@BretStephensNYT) January 10, 2018

Yeah @BretStephensNYT taking out Osama bin Laden is the same as assassinating an Iranian political leader. https://t.co/PKRWFjgZPW — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) January 10, 2018

An Iranian what now?

Seriously, @TVietor08? Suleimani is an “Iranian political leader”? Actually he’s head of the Quds Force, which is a US designated sponsor of terrorism. Suleimani is sanctioned by name. Here, read about it: https://t.co/vUd02MB53p https://t.co/XtHtK1jDZK — Bret Stephens (@BretStephensNYT) January 10, 2018

Here we see former Obama NSC spox, Tommy Vietor, claim that Qassem Soleimani is a 'political leader' rather than the American-killing terrorist that he is. https://t.co/n93uukLloE — Horseface McGillicutty, Esq. (@horsefacemc) January 11, 2018

This is pretty crazy — Obama's NSC spokesman doesn't think that Qassem Suleimani, the head of Iran's Quds Force terrorist group, is a terrorist. https://t.co/JSRa39xA6u — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) January 10, 2018

Obama spox: Qassem Soleimani, who is the chief terrorist of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, is a "political leader."https://t.co/sVj2o4f9P1 — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) January 10, 2018

I would like to see you tell the families of all of the American soldiers killed because of Soleimani that he's just a "political leader" and untouchable. Or what about the families of the thousands of Syrians you left to be massacred by Assad and Soleimani…. https://t.co/nSb1FeAW0v — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 10, 2018

Behold the normalization of Qasem Soleimani. https://t.co/HskzBZJzNd — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) January 11, 2018

I'm also very iterested in the idea that a uniformed General in the military of a hostile power is considered a "political leader" https://t.co/a1zlz62KMl — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) January 10, 2018

Soleimani heads Iran's Quds Force which is responsible for the deaths and injuries of countless Americans in Iraq and Afghanistan.https://t.co/MQqMlWm7F2 And they brag about it.https://t.co/hg2hLhhzmD https://t.co/a1zlz62KMl — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) January 10, 2018

"Iranian political leader…" Explains a lot about certain past policies. https://t.co/qToqB2sS7E — Alberto Fernandez (@VPAFernandez) January 10, 2018

Doesn’t it?

By your logic, Hitler was just a "political leader," too. Except you're wrong, because Soleimani is a uniformed member of #Iran's military. https://t.co/YJlNoyvt3T — Charles Hoskinson (@cehoskinson) January 10, 2018

Yeah, Suleimani is a legit combatant, not a 'political leader.' https://t.co/2CnXHJ1vfa — Joel Wasserman (@joelw_762) January 11, 2018

Sorry, @TVietor08, it's EXACTLY the same thing. Because, like UBL, Suleimani is a terrorist mastermind with American blood on his hands. https://t.co/ftFs9bNKc8 — Ilan Berman (@ilanberman) January 10, 2018

"political leader" These are not serious people https://t.co/hl8nyvDO01 — Sgt H (@Mike_H_1775) January 11, 2018

One more thing.

Notice he says nothing about the drone strikes. https://t.co/iqbKHciBDE — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 11, 2018

