As we just told you in a post, for years liberals have been trying to tie homeschooling to white supremacy — only public school teachers can give children the resources they need to be good democratic citizens in a diverse society, while with parents you’re rolling the dice on “extreme religious ideologues” who question science and promote female subservience and white supremacy. The answer? A preemptive ban on homeschooling.

The San Francisco Unified School District is doing what it can to be woke; as we noted, they recently decided to rename a school named after Abraham Lincoln because Lincoln did not demonstrate that “black lives mattered to him.” Now, as Tablet columnist Wesley Yang has pointed out, the school district is taking pointers from Ibram X. Kendi and eliminating academic criteria for admission to Lowell High School, the last school in the district to look at academic performance in the admissions process.

As pointed out in the document to which Yang links, a lot more than just California law played into the decision. Yes, the teachings of Kendi are in there, as is a promise to create a Community Coalition whose work may include the following:

  • How do we learn about the experience of Black students and families at Lowell and how do we center their healing, liberation, joy, and excellence?
  • Where do we see tenets of white supremacy culture and patriarchy showing up in interactions, communication, curriculum, and policies at Lowell High School?
  • What antiracist teaching, learning, and assessment practices are necessary? What adult learning and structures will support this change?
  • What racist policies exist and how can we design antiracist policies, structures, and systems?
  • In what ways has Lowell High School perpetuated racism throughout SFUSD and San Francisco and how do we align district policies with its core values and antiracist vision?

Looks like it’s time to call in Dr. Bettina Love for a seminar on how white teachers are responsible for the “spirit murder” of black children and have them undergo “anti-racist therapy.” If public schools are so racist, why are we so concerned with what homeschooling parents are teaching their children?

Even the super-wealthy liberal parents sending their kids to the exclusive Dalton School in Manhattan are revolting against the teachers’ demands to ensure an “anti-racist” campus. They demand the hiring of 12 full-time diversity officers for a school with an enrollment of 1,300?

