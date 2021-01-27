We remember when CNN’s Brian Stelter was upset with Fox News because they were still using footage of the George Floyd riots in New York City a full week later, making the city look like it was “shattered by thuggery.” Stelter thought that was unfair; the boards were starting to come down from store windows, and “today I noticed the city’s garbage can — taken away last week because vandals were lighting fires in them — back on my building’s corner today.” Hooray!

A lot of businesses in Washington, D.C. boarded up before Election Day just in case President Trump won reelection and the leftist mob decided to do a do-over of the George Floyd riots. But now D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says D.C. is open, and you can take down your boards now.

DC, let go of your boards. If you know a business that still has boards up, please remind them to pull them down.#DCisOpen pic.twitter.com/qbTh522rvI — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 27, 2021

Weird. What changed? — Bambam (@Bambam8109) January 27, 2021

So the past year was just for show? — 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝟐𝟖𝟏𝟒 (@AntiHeroActual) January 27, 2021

So, the windows are boarded up to keep COVID out? Oh, okay… — Gigi Greene (@GigiGre33057018) January 27, 2021

Uh. The boards are not there because of the virus. — Tim Bucktu (@TimBucktooh) January 27, 2021

That reality is inconvenient to acknowledge. #indoctrination — Frank Drebin (@SoCalFrankD) January 27, 2021

boards are because of riots, those "mostly peaceful" ones — Ben (@thethriftygene) January 27, 2021

Those the same boards they put up when you let the rioters destroy the city over the summer? — Grateful Dad (@HlPHOPDAD) January 27, 2021

You encouraged the riots — Qui Gon 🟥 Ned 🟥 Picard (@bazinganed6) January 27, 2021

Your friends destroyed the businesses and you painted a mural on the street for them. You are disgusting. — [email protected] (@stoneweasle) January 27, 2021

How about those soldiers, eh? Hasn’t your stunt run its course? — Салют-6, д. ю. н. (@SalyutSix) January 27, 2021

Shouldn't they wait at least as long as the National Guard is still deployed in the city? — Grandpa Mohawks Son (@MRKokoski) January 27, 2021

Well, the National Guard is stil there..so it must still be unsafe correct? Also does BLM/antifa still have their block and their park occupied? — TeresaG (@TeresaGunz) January 27, 2021

Let go of the National Guard. Send them home. We’ve had enough. And open all of the restaurants to at least 50% capacity and allow bar seating. No bar seating goes against the science and is just stupid. — NotTheFullPackage (@NotTheFullP) January 27, 2021

If they can come down why must National Guard stay? — Carol ann Vincent (@LaKabash) January 27, 2021

They’ve decided to keep the National Guard in town for the duration of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial … just in case.

Why? So they can have their stores looted and vandalized again? — James Wahoo (@RichmondWahoo) January 27, 2021

Are you going to insure them? — Your Disapproving Dad (@disapprover69) January 27, 2021

Are you going to pay for any windows that get smashed? — Reverend J-Ro 🇺🇸 💊 (@anorosie) January 27, 2021

The Boards were only up in case Trump won the election, and even with the few stupid people who stormed the capital they left private business alone. Seems that even though they were stupid, they understood who is causing all of the division and hate. — Robert Moon (@Paul13Jean) January 27, 2021

Wow. You let the city be looted and businesses destroyed without repercussions and now you have the audacity to post this? — Ag (@clydeechols) January 27, 2021

Run your city better and they wouldn't need them. — Amrond Thardell (@amrond99) January 27, 2021

Please resign. How did she become a mayor? — Caleb Isoir ♔☭⃠ (@CalebIsoir) January 27, 2021

@SirajAHashmi I'd like to nominate Mrs. Bowser for the worst mayor in America list — Daniel Garmo (@Garmoooo) January 27, 2021

Everyone here in this photo is either a duplicitous dupe or a dunce… Truly @MayorBowser you are easily the 5th or 6th worst mayor in this nation. Thanks for politicizing OUR capitol – disgraceful.@LarrySchweikart — Pablo Fanque (@fanque_pablo) January 27, 2021

All about the optics for Biden. Pathetic. — Sparkling Jules is awooooman (@Coolish_Breeze) January 27, 2021

Is she really suggesting businesses boarded up because of COVID?

