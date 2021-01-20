We know Twitchy readers well enough that we know none of you believed Antifa would go away once Joe Biden was inaugurated. In fact, Antifa took the occasion of J20 Day to march in cities across the country with their messages of unity, such as, “We are ungovernable” and “We don’t want Biden — We want revenge.” Of course, as Portland has already ceded control of its streets to the extreme left-wing, things were really shaking there Wednesday.

Soooo we can talk about this now? pic.twitter.com/aQVNEJhABQ — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 21, 2021

200 left-wing protesters are on the streets in Portland right now, with anti-Biden and anti-police messages. "We are ungovernable," one sign says. pic.twitter.com/WLTFpJrS03 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) January 20, 2021

“Protesters.” Hey, at least they’re bipartisan:

Breaking: Antifa in Portland are currently smashing out the windows of the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Oregon. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 20, 2021

Julio Rosas of Twitchy sister-site Townhall is on the ground in Portland:

On the ground in Portland, Ore. for @townhallcom. A group of Antifa marchers just attacked the city’s Democratic Party office. They broke windows and spray painted the building. Some of them had a hard time breaking the windows. pic.twitter.com/v0PSM7rEvd — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 20, 2021

The group left after Portland police rolled up. Some photos of the aftermath. pic.twitter.com/lJqqtDkO4O — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 21, 2021

It’s ok antifia is just an idea — Bobby (@BobbyVanD22) January 20, 2021

Send in the social workers — Intimidator21🦅 (@Intimidator21) January 21, 2021

I thought fascism died today? — Ray Jenkins (@erj7181) January 21, 2021

I didn’t think there was any glass windows left in Portland? — Jyn (@jynmeyer) January 21, 2021

Vegan diet makes you weak. — Benedick is on the run from the speling police (@BenedickUSA) January 20, 2021

One of the funniest things I’ve seen, watching these soy boys and girls try to be tough and can’t even break a window after hitting it multiple times 🤣🤣 — JDR (@speedywv479) January 21, 2021

Don’t worry it’s a myth! And they have insurance anyways so they’ll be Gucci. — david miller (@dpmgaming02) January 21, 2021

I know who they're gonna try to blame for this one…. — Section1Guy (@Section1Guy) January 21, 2021

Nicely done. @JoeBiden is Antifa still an idea? — Josh (@Three6Joshua) January 20, 2021

If I’m not mistaken, the last two inauguration days have seen violence perpetrated by leftists only. I’m beginning to think that—hear me out on this one—progressives/Democrats have an issue with violent behavior. — Chris Williams (@CMarshallWill) January 21, 2021

They gonna labeled domestic terrorists, or nah? — JBSinSpace (@JBSinSpace1) January 21, 2021

I watched Biden’s speech today and thought that all Antifa kids were going to gather and sing Imagine. Silly me… — Adriana Tornabuoni (@AdrianaTornabu1) January 21, 2021

The Left will suddenly have a problem with this. — GULAG Inmate 76214, Vorkuta (@BulleitBro) January 21, 2021

Did people really think these people care about political parties?? They are anarchist, they have no respect for any type of authority. Biden isn’t going to be able to control them. — Julie Ambrose (@ambrosegrlz) January 21, 2021

But Biden told me that Antifa doesn’t exist — Maximus Power (@UnionBuster34) January 21, 2021

I guess it takes more than throwing in a few pronouns on the white house website — The Last Republican on the Internet (@Waveydavey32) January 21, 2021

I guess Joe Biden not their president — Apollo WOT (@HeroOfApollo) January 21, 2021

Good; the Democrats encouraged this activity. Own it. — Debbie Eaton (@DebbieE46116279) January 21, 2021

First they write graffiti on the windows, then they break them.

Anarchy has its weak points. — Tricia D (@patriciamdavis) January 21, 2021

Can’t start fires or garden either. — RoofTopHaole (@surfr925) January 21, 2021

Will @VP be bailing out these terrorists too? — Bulldog (@RobertHenry87) January 21, 2021

Yeah, is Vice President Harris going to start a bail fund in case the police actually, you know, show up?

No one cares. Antifa gets a permanent pass. — Rethistor69👽 (@mymainsqueeze78) January 21, 2021

Biden’s America — AJS0503 (@AlecSorensen3) January 21, 2021

Would love to be a glazier in Portland for these last few years pic.twitter.com/JAMEdGyjv0 — Brendon (@BPMSYT) January 21, 2021

But totes not an “insurrection” 🙄 — wombat (@the_wombat_08) January 21, 2021

They totally respect the peaceful transition of power.

Let them. This is what people voted for. More anarchy and violence, less law & order. Until people are fed up and demand it stop, it won't. So far, I've seen nothing from the left demanding this end. So let them have the city. Tear it all down. Let us know when you've had enough. — Goalie Medic 🇺🇲 (@GoalieMedic37) January 21, 2021

