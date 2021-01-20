We know Twitchy readers well enough that we know none of you believed Antifa would go away once Joe Biden was inaugurated. In fact, Antifa took the occasion of J20 Day to march in cities across the country with their messages of unity, such as, “We are ungovernable” and “We don’t want Biden — We want revenge.” Of course, as Portland has already ceded control of its streets to the extreme left-wing, things were really shaking there Wednesday.

“Protesters.” Hey, at least they’re bipartisan:

Julio Rosas of Twitchy sister-site Townhall is on the ground in Portland:

Yeah, is Vice President Harris going to start a bail fund in case the police actually, you know, show up?

They totally respect the peaceful transition of power.

