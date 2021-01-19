We’re having trouble keeping track. Back during the summer, President Trump said he was going to send in the National Guard to quell the rioting in Democrat-run cities, but the mayors pushed back, not wanting the president’s stormtroopers causing even more damage — they had things under control.

After the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, though, the National Guard was called in the protect Congress and received a heroes’ welcome. Check out Speaker Nancy Pelosi personally thanking Trump’s stormtroopers — um, the Guard, we mean.

Nancy Pelosi thanks the National Guard for protecting the U.S. Capitol. Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/LOGclnvBlp — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) January 13, 2021

There are now around 20,000 National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. for the inauguration, and according to Rep. Steve Cohen, at least 75 percent of them might be compromised because, as the majority of them are white men, they most likely voted for Trump.

It might be a little late since the inauguration is tomorrow and they’re already stationed around the city, but Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she thinks it’s prudent that they are vetted just in case some of them “cannot pledge allegiance to their missions.”

DC Mayor Bowser: "I do think that it is prudent to make sure that [Guards] are being vetted, and that anybody who cannot pledge allegiance to their missions, and may be pulled by other views, needs not only to be removed from this duty, they need to be removed from the Guard." pic.twitter.com/iqnWtHzQLt — The Hill (@thehill) January 19, 2021

Does she mean allegiance to Biden? It's really starting to sound that way. — JonBownePolitix (@JonBownePolitix) January 19, 2021

Did the military do something that they are being treated as oath breakers? I don’t understand the logic of treating military persons as guilty of treason. — westside Cali news (@news_cali) January 19, 2021

The language of totalitarians. — Catsmeat (@Catsmeat703) January 19, 2021

I feel sad that National Guard is being raked through the mud. — Big Ike (@BigIke1313) January 19, 2021

It’s ridiculous for them to even think that our military men and women would do something evil like that — TXranger (@txranger74) January 19, 2021

So they don't trust the military? Nice. — Jim John (@jsjohnjr) January 19, 2021

This is an insult to everyone that serves or who has ever served. — Not an idiot liberal (@scmerrill1) January 19, 2021

Nowhere in their oaths do they “pledge allegiance to their missions”. That’s just ignorance speaking. — Stuck in CA (@ca_stuck) January 19, 2021

Weren’t they vetted going into service? — Xager20 (@Xager20) January 19, 2021

its funny how we don't have to prove who we are in order to vote, but in order to live we have to prove who we voted for. — Roy Helio (@Roy_L_Helio) January 19, 2021

😳 the pendulum swings both ways. We need to really really reflect on what is going on. https://t.co/XasxaSyUwG — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) January 19, 2021

Wish they vetted the looters and rioters all summer long. — Krista (@KristaJohnson1) January 19, 2021

‘Vetting’ is the new term for ideological removal. — Sam Culper (@woodhull_abe) January 19, 2021

They’ve pledged to the Constitution. Now they must pledge to a political party. If it feels wrong. It is. — Doug Bright (@DougBright1) January 19, 2021

Now the left is starting to vilify the military. Part of the plan. — Mike Benter (@mvbenter) January 19, 2021

It’s funny how Pelosi didn’t mention any of this a week ago when she was outside helping serve lunches to the troops and posing for photos.

No service member should be permitted to serve if all they do is follow orders. Each must determine whether an order is constitutional. The oath is to the constitution, not a mission nor a person. Loyalty is to the set of ideals the nation was founded on, not to the DC Mayor. — Frank (@frankstone37) January 19, 2021

Does she know that they already were vetted and they did take a pledge? — Leroy Arthur (@LeroyArthur9) January 19, 2021

We should be vetting our representatives for:

– ties to China and other foreign states,

– Corruption

– Dark funding origins

– ties to hate groups like Antifa and BLM Marxists — K Bradshaw (@KBradsh66555190) January 19, 2021

If you don’t trust them send all of them home. They’d probably rather be there anyway. — miss eddie (@sea5) January 19, 2021

Exactly. Bowser requested them, so what didn’t she know then that she suspects now?

