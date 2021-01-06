A lot of people are doing a lot of unlawful things at the U.S. Capitol today and being photographed doing them. Here’s someone making himself at home at what was thought to be Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk in the Capitol. Anthony Quintano is calling him a rioter; NBC News is calling him a Trump supporter. We can’t confirm he’s a Trump supporter, but we’ll go with “man” in the headline and simply note he’s in the Capitol building where he shouldn’t be.

Rioter takes over Nancy Pelosi’s desk – Saul Loeb/Getty pic.twitter.com/OMC7B8zWIR — Anthony Quintano (@AnthonyQuintano) January 6, 2021

A supporter of President Trump sits inside Speaker Pelosi's office. pic.twitter.com/xyhj0Lziro — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2021

Glad we can see his face. Won't look so happy in the mugshot later. — Rey Rosas (@reyrosas) January 6, 2021

My 2nd "Holy Shit" of the hour. — Michael Crider (@mpcrider) January 6, 2021

He's going to look great in orange. — monkeystick (@monkeystick) January 6, 2021

Yeah. Hope he likes jail. https://t.co/qwgWWlX3ZA — Nathan Wurtzel (((Slight Return))) (@NathanWurtzel) January 6, 2021

Wonder if Kamala will raise bail money for him. — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) January 6, 2021

We’re guessing no.

What a dumbass — Jay (@JotaEse83) January 6, 2021

Find her booze, have a party — Robert Spain (@computerfix3r) January 6, 2021

Or at least an ice cream party — Bang Switch Actuator (@Boojahideen) January 6, 2021

How was he allowed to do that? Looks like a planned inside job — edward kelly (@lionarmour) January 6, 2021

He brought his own photographer? — Don ShakeUrButay (@d0njun) January 6, 2021

These morons are making the prosecutors jobs really easy. — Joel Funk for Southern Illinois (@Funk4Congress) January 6, 2021

He has been there more than Pelosi in the last 10 years. — aircox23 (@aircox23) January 6, 2021

OK, that was a good joke in a bad situation.

This is the most American thing we've had in a while – the people coming into the people's house and making their presence known. — Brendan Perez (@BrendanPerez) January 6, 2021

This just in: According to NBC News’ Katy Tur, this is actually Pelosi’s assistant’s desk; we thought it looked a little cramped.

I initially thought this was Nancy Pelosi’s desk. Thank you @KatyTurNBC for the fact check! This is the speaker’s assistant’s desk. My original tweet has been deleted. pic.twitter.com/rA02tP0D6P — Kalhan (@KalhanR) January 6, 2021

Do all these protesters taking pictures in the chambers and the congressional offices think they can share these photos literally anywhere???? — Kalhan (@KalhanR) January 6, 2021

This clown’s taking a podium with him somewhere:

Related: