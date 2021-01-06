A lot of people are doing a lot of unlawful things at the U.S. Capitol today and being photographed doing them. Here’s someone making himself at home at what was thought to be Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk in the Capitol. Anthony Quintano is calling him a rioter; NBC News is calling him a Trump supporter. We can’t confirm he’s a Trump supporter, but we’ll go with “man” in the headline and simply note he’s in the Capitol building where he shouldn’t be.
Rioter takes over Nancy Pelosi’s desk – Saul Loeb/Getty pic.twitter.com/OMC7B8zWIR
— Anthony Quintano (@AnthonyQuintano) January 6, 2021
A supporter of President Trump sits inside Speaker Pelosi's office. pic.twitter.com/xyhj0Lziro
— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2021
Glad we can see his face. Won't look so happy in the mugshot later.
— Rey Rosas (@reyrosas) January 6, 2021
My 2nd "Holy Shit" of the hour.
— Michael Crider (@mpcrider) January 6, 2021
He's going to look great in orange.
— monkeystick (@monkeystick) January 6, 2021
Yeah. Hope he likes jail. https://t.co/qwgWWlX3ZA
— Nathan Wurtzel (((Slight Return))) (@NathanWurtzel) January 6, 2021
Wonder if Kamala will raise bail money for him.
— Madlaw (@madlaw1071) January 6, 2021
We’re guessing no.
What a dumbass
— Jay (@JotaEse83) January 6, 2021
Find her booze, have a party
— Robert Spain (@computerfix3r) January 6, 2021
Or at least an ice cream party
— Bang Switch Actuator (@Boojahideen) January 6, 2021
How was he allowed to do that? Looks like a planned inside job
— edward kelly (@lionarmour) January 6, 2021
He brought his own photographer?
— Don ShakeUrButay (@d0njun) January 6, 2021
These morons are making the prosecutors jobs really easy.
— Joel Funk for Southern Illinois (@Funk4Congress) January 6, 2021
He has been there more than Pelosi in the last 10 years.
— aircox23 (@aircox23) January 6, 2021
OK, that was a good joke in a bad situation.
This is the most American thing we've had in a while – the people coming into the people's house and making their presence known.
— Brendan Perez (@BrendanPerez) January 6, 2021
This just in: According to NBC News’ Katy Tur, this is actually Pelosi’s assistant’s desk; we thought it looked a little cramped.
I initially thought this was Nancy Pelosi’s desk. Thank you @KatyTurNBC for the fact check! This is the speaker’s assistant’s desk. My original tweet has been deleted. pic.twitter.com/rA02tP0D6P
— Kalhan (@KalhanR) January 6, 2021
Do all these protesters taking pictures in the chambers and the congressional offices think they can share these photos literally anywhere????
— Kalhan (@KalhanR) January 6, 2021
This clown’s taking a podium with him somewhere:
— Kalhan (@KalhanR) January 6, 2021
Related:
WATCH: Trump supporters 'are storming the grounds' of the U.S. Capitol https://t.co/lxqthPTA2L
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 6, 2021