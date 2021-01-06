It was this summer, during the height of rioting, vandalism, and looting by Antifa and Black Lives Matter, that 1619 Project architect Nikole Hannah-Jones explained that destroying property is not violence:

"Violence is when an agent of the state kneels on a man's neck until all of the life is leached out of his body. Destroying property, which can be replaced, is not violence. To use the same language to describe those two things is not moral" –@nhannahjones on CBSN pic.twitter.com/GGteXRFwAr — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 2, 2020

And in the aftermath of the George Floyd rioting and looting and arson, Sally Kohn reminded us that “property is insured and can be replaced” …unless your small business isn’t insured or your insurance doesn’t cover riot damage.

As we watched people burn down Minneapolis and Kenosha and other cities, there sure were a lot of takes about how property damage isn’t violence. Breitbart’s John Nolte pulled up a few examples.

FYI “Why Damaging Property Isn’t The Same As Violence” https://t.co/0pmzJ2WoGP — Let's Start Our Own MAGA CHAZ! (@NolteNC) January 6, 2021

FYI “In Defense of Destroying Property” https://t.co/nRD5oyMvDd — Let's Start Our Own MAGA CHAZ! (@NolteNC) January 6, 2021

FYI “NY Times reporter says destroying property is 'not violence'” https://t.co/osVE2GW3Er — Let's Start Our Own MAGA CHAZ! (@NolteNC) January 6, 2021

She also said it would be “an honor” to call the George Floyd riots “the 1619 riots.”

And don’t forget the “rioting is good” takes, like this one from 2015 in Salon:

Burning police cars and destroying private property is a legitimate political strategy http://t.co/Rx7RxQzLwr pic.twitter.com/Kft0JKy672 — Salon (@Salon) April 28, 2015

And as we mentioned in another post, CNN’s Chris Cuomo isn’t enjoying having his own endorsement of Antifa’s actions thrown back in his face.

In any case, if destroying property (that’s insured anyway) isn’t violence, then we suppose we can’t condemn this band of protesters destroying journalists’ camera equipment. (Thanks to Townhall’s Julio Rosas for being on the scene.)

Rioters just mobbed camera crews and destroyed their equipment. pic.twitter.com/sEni7inSxS — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021

It's okay, it's insured. That's what I was told this summer. — Craig (@SpaceSquids) January 6, 2021

One could argue they’re simply returning the favor — Phil – We Need Term Limits In Congress (@realPhiILacio) January 6, 2021

This made my day — 4.jääkausi (@4Jaakausi) January 6, 2021

It's OK because they were mostly peaceful demonstrations. — AirBirber (@SpankySpankster) January 6, 2021

As a videographer, I don’t have the stomach to watch this. — R. J. MacReady (@WeaponizedLefse) January 6, 2021

Yeah, this is Antifa behavior. Don’t act like Antifa.

This is terrifying. This is mob mentality. Violence against people and equipment because there is no expectation of consequences.

Journalists are trying to report as it’s happening – so we at home can see it. I hope they’re all ok. — Jennifer Barbarito (@jennchem21) January 6, 2021

As a bonus, here’s more footage from Rosas of someone trying to bash in the Capitol doors (which open outward) with a metal barricade until someone inside gasses him. Is it violence if it’s public property?

Rioter uses a metal barricade to try to break open a Capitol building door. pic.twitter.com/54XJR51g0R — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021

Speaking of rioters:

Wondering if @KamalaHarris has donated to a bail out fund for today’s peaceful protestors? — Patrick Courrielche (@courrielche) January 6, 2021

Related: