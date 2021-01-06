A lot of people are calling for President Trump to be impeached — again — for fomenting the violence that’s rocking the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, and we’re learning that Rep. Ilhan Omar is drawing up Articles of Impeachment “as a matter of preserving our republic.”

In the meantime, Congresswoman Cori Bush says she’ll be introducing a resolution to have the Republican members of Congress who “incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election” expelled from Congress.

I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences. They have broken their sacred Oath of Office. I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion. pic.twitter.com/JMTlQ4IfnR — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 6, 2021

Now do the Democrats, says Dana Loesch:

Now do Democrat lawmakers with Antifa, the burning buildings, assaults, and murders. Those who ignored and sanctioned leftist violence with silence should have no expectation of authority on this. https://t.co/MUBPy2d7AO — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 6, 2021

Damn, she brought receipts:

As opposed to defending them. pic.twitter.com/qnWUivNJLr — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 6, 2021

I’m just pointing out the insane inconsistency here. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 6, 2021

It has yesterday's date on it. It was coming out regardless of what happened today. — Nate W. Ewing (@realNateEwing) January 6, 2021

Yeah, the Discussion Draft is dated Jan. 5 and makes no mention of any “domestic terror attack.” It was ready to go Tuesday.

Do they like have these H.R. in their desk ready for situations like this? Or, is it all planned ahead of time? — Tony Diaz del Valle (@TDDV) January 6, 2021

She had that ready to go, so either she knew about today's "domestic terror attack" in advance, or she's full of it. — SteevHat (@SteevHat) January 6, 2021

The date on that draft is YESTERDAY, as in "before events got spicy".

She had it queued up ready to go and would have submitted it anyway.

If Pelosi's dumb enough to do this then the war will officially go hot. — Dr. NonyaDB (@DbNonya) January 6, 2021

Nobody is trying to overturn the election…ugh. — 👈 RE-EDUCATE THIS (@sabes8904) January 6, 2021

Or telling thier constitutes to get in people's faces at restaurants or gasoline stations — Comrade Snoobage (@ElizaKellee) January 6, 2021

How many celebrities are gonna bail these protesters out of jail?…🙄 — tshurt51 (@travis515151) January 6, 2021

