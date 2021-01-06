MSNBC had reported about a half-hour ago that the woman who was shot inside the U.S. Capitol earlier Wednesday has died from her injuries. That is now being confirmed by police and reports from several news outlets.

BREAKING: A woman who was shot inside the U.S. Capitol and rushed to the hospital has died, sources tell @ABC News. https://t.co/KgTCWi6uGL — ABC News (@ABC) January 6, 2021

The woman has not been identified. ABC News reports: “It’s unclear what led to the shooting or if law enforcement was involved. Images showed officers with weapons drawn.”

Regardless, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has confirmed that certification of Joe Biden’s win will resume tonight.

PELOSI says joint session certifying Biden win will continue tonight. Lawmakers say it could go all night long as objections continue from GOP — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) January 6, 2021

Pelosi says the House is proceeding. “To that end, in consultation with Leader Hoyer and Whip Clyburn and after calls to the Pentagon, the Justice Department and the Vice President, we have decided we should proceed tonight at the Capitol once it is cleared for use.” — Pelosi pic.twitter.com/A67KasgjI7 — Kadia Goba (@kadiagoba) January 6, 2021

Pelosi, a devout Catholic, in her statement that Congress will proceed to validate the election: "Today, January 6 – the Feast of Epiphany – let us pray that this instigation to violence will provide an epiphany for our country to heal." — AlexGangitano (@AlexGangitano) January 6, 2021

