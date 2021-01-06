MSNBC had reported about a half-hour ago that the woman who was shot inside the U.S. Capitol earlier Wednesday has died from her injuries. That is now being confirmed by police and reports from several news outlets.

The woman has not been identified. ABC News reports: “It’s unclear what led to the shooting or if law enforcement was involved. Images showed officers with weapons drawn.”

Regardless, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has confirmed that certification of Joe Biden’s win will resume tonight.

