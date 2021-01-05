Remember that CNN chyron in August that said protests were “fiery but peaceful”? That was Kenosha, Wisc., in flames in the background during riots in the wake of the shooting by police of Jacob Blake. We’re learning Tuesday afternoon that none of the officers involved in the shooting, including the white officer who fired the shots, will be charged in the incident.

Police officers won't be charged in shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man who was shot 7 times in the back in Kenosha, Wis. https://t.co/WN2HJf4zTM — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 5, 2021

Unarmed? We’ll get to that later.

Kenosha County DA said he decided officer Rusten Sheskey, who is white, was justified in the Aug. 23 shooting that left Jacob Blake, a Black man wanted on a felony warrant, paralyzed from the waist downhttps://t.co/l7Q7G8At4D — Anthony DeRosa 🗽 (@Anthony) January 5, 2021

JUST IN: Kenosha cop who shot Jacob Blake will not be charged: DA https://t.co/FtBu04uZxK pic.twitter.com/2GmANBcI20 — New York Post (@nypost) January 5, 2021

BREAKING: The police officer who shot #JacobBlake will not be charged, the Kenosha County district attorney announced. Rusten Sheskey shot Blake 7 times in front of his kids, claiming he reached for a knife, though a witness disagrees. Blake is now paralyzed from the waist down. pic.twitter.com/Uk8KBjOFmV — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 5, 2021

Blake is paralyzed from the waist down; he wasn’t killed, PBS NewsHour.

Hi PBS @NewsHour! Why are you falsely claiming Jacob Blake was killed? pic.twitter.com/6jX5u1dN1F — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 5, 2021

In the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake, NBA players — led by the Milwaukee Bucks — elected not to play in several games in protest. Today, the Kenosha County District Attorney announced there would be no charges filed against the Law Enforcement Officers involved. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) January 5, 2021

The NBA players said they were “emotionally traumatized” and “not in the right frame of mind to play.” The WNBA also canceled the night’s games and the Washington Mystics showed up with T-shirts spelling “Jacob Blake” on the front and each dotted with seven “bullet holes” in the back.

Wisconsin’s governor has deployed the National Guard:

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced he is mobilizing 500 National Guard troops ahead of the announcement of the decision on possible charges in the police shooting of Jacob Blake https://t.co/Gvak6Jb5WL — CNN (@CNN) January 5, 2021

The New York Times’ Julie Bosman reported that Blake admitted that he had a knife in his possession. Agents recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of Blake’s vehicle.

Kenosha District Attorney says it is "incontrovertible" that Jacob Blake was armed with a knife. He says that Jacob Blake also admitted to law enforcement that he was armed with a knife. pic.twitter.com/Bn3iiTujsl — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 5, 2021

Yeah, about the Washington Post saying he was unarmed?

Except it was reported that he admitted to having a knife, so your use of “unarmed” is incorrect. https://t.co/8uOLNjgtkj

Remember: Cops responded to a 911 call from a woman scared that Blake, who had a warrant out for felony sexual assault, was violating his restraining order. https://t.co/HrMV3ZW7jp — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 5, 2021

Post reporters will of course report on the ensuing riots generated by this low-information headline remotely. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) January 5, 2021

Here’s how Newsmax is framing it:

BREAKING – No officers charged in Jacob Blake shooting. Blake was accused of sexually assaulting a woman and robbing her. Blake resisted arrest and was reaching into his car before being shot. — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) January 5, 2021

Thanks, @AP, for zero context and extra racism. There was a warrant for Jacob Blake's arrest. He visited his alleged sexual assault victim, who called 911. He then resisted arrest, and allegedly reached for a knife. He pleaded guilty to lesser charges. You guys rooting for riots? https://t.co/sJOZMNxprf — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) January 5, 2021

Yes, yes they are. — Sonny Daye (@SonnyDaye88) January 5, 2021

You forgot to mention that he was getting into a car with three kids he did not have legal possession of and was about to drive off (kidnapping!) — Dr. Daddy Texas, F.U., DTF (@Grynch999) January 5, 2021

There WILL be riots, regardless. #FACT — Chalice Alpha (@Goon24) January 5, 2021

