Remember that CNN chyron in August that said protests were “fiery but peaceful”? That was Kenosha, Wisc., in flames in the background during riots in the wake of the shooting by police of Jacob Blake. We’re learning Tuesday afternoon that none of the officers involved in the shooting, including the white officer who fired the shots, will be charged in the incident.

Unarmed? We’ll get to that later.

Blake is paralyzed from the waist down; he wasn’t killed, PBS NewsHour.

The NBA players said they were “emotionally traumatized” and “not in the right frame of mind to play.” The WNBA also canceled the night’s games and the Washington Mystics showed up with T-shirts spelling “Jacob Blake” on the front and each dotted with seven “bullet holes” in the back.

Wisconsin’s governor has deployed the National Guard:

The New York Times’ Julie Bosman reported that Blake admitted that he had a knife in his possession. Agents recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of Blake’s vehicle.

Yeah, about the Washington Post saying he was unarmed?

Here’s how Newsmax is framing it:

