All eyes will be on Georgia Tuesday night as Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler face off against Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in a runoff that will decide which party claims the majority in the Senate.

Once again, Twitchy has teamed up with Decision Desk HQ to provide live updates throughout the night. To see how the race is shaping up in a certain county, just hover over it on the map.

Bookmark this post and keep it in a tab for reference.