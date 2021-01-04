As Twitchy reported earlier Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo isn’t about to let just anybody have the COVID-19 vaccine; at a news conference, he said that the administration of the vaccine to anyone not eligible would result in a penalty up to $1 million and the revocation of all state licenses. And who determines your place in line? The governor.

Now we’re learning from the New York Times that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called on the Cuomo administration to allow the vaccine to be given to essential workers and those 75 and older.

NY Gov Cuomo denied NYC’s request to vaccinate people who are 75 and older, despite the fact the City has only used 25% of its Covid vaccine supply pic.twitter.com/41qEqvIUUr — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) January 4, 2021

We’ve also learned that hospitals that don’t use their allotment of vaccines will be fined, and if they don’t dispense them within a week of receiving them, they won’t get further doses.

State of #NewYork to fine hospitals that don't use their allotted #COVID19 vaccine doses within a week of receiving them and won't get further doses, announces @NYGovCuomo. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) January 4, 2021

"I don't want the vaccine in a fridge or a freezer, I want it in somebody's arm," says @NYGovCuomo. "If you're not performing this function, it does raise questions about the operating efficiency of the hospital." — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) January 4, 2021

Seems like a good way to get hospitals to order smaller quantities and vaccinate fewer people since you've now imposed a big downside risk on maximum speed… — Andrew ⭐⭐ (@aknox92) January 4, 2021

If theyre also facing suspension of licenses and million dollar fines for vaccinating the "wrong" people, what incentive do they have to participate at all? Let someone else deal with all the hassle and fines — Password is Taco (@pw_is_taco1) January 4, 2021

Gotta love the “just do it and if you don’t we’ll fine you” style of leadership. Shouldn’t he, you know, help them? — Kris Siegel (@KrisSiegel) January 4, 2021

He doesn't give a shit about anything but making sure he looks like "the man." It's all a tough guy theatrical production, isn't it? — Angry Optimist (@subsix848) January 4, 2021

