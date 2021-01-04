As Twitchy reported earlier Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo isn’t about to let just anybody have the COVID-19 vaccine; at a news conference, he said that the administration of the vaccine to anyone not eligible would result in a penalty up to $1 million and the revocation of all state licenses. And who determines your place in line? The governor.

Now we’re learning from the New York Times that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called on the Cuomo administration to allow the vaccine to be given to essential workers and those 75 and older.

We’ve also learned that hospitals that don’t use their allotment of vaccines will be fined, and if they don’t dispense them within a week of receiving them, they won’t get further doses.

I want it somebody’s arm … just not an old person’s arm.

They don’t just hand out International Emmy Awards to anybody.

It was only October when he was telling people to be skeptical of any vaccine cleared for use under the Trump administration.

