Remember this fiery but peaceful summer? There were riots in Democrat-controlled cities around the country, but in July, a handful of Democratic mayors sent a letter to Congress demanding that the government withdraw federal law enforcement agents from their cities; Mayor Lori Lightfoot said under no circumstances would she let President Trump’s “troops” terrorize the citizens of Chicago. Jake Tapper explained to an angry viewer that CNN didn’t mean to blur the faces of Trump’s “secret police”; it was the protesters’ identities they were trying to obscure.

And it was a month earlier, during the height of the statue-toppling frenzy, that ABC News’ Martha Raddatz took a “chilling” photo of National Guard troops guarding the Lincoln Memorial against vandals.

Now that supporters of President Trump are planning to gather again in Washington, D.C., for a #StopTheSteal rally, Mayor Muriel Bower is asking the D.C. National Guard to step in, “as these demonstrations will follow similar events on November 14, 2020 and December 12, 2020, which resulted in a large influx of participants, violence and criminal activity.” From Antifa, yeah.

Doesn’t Bowser know that some of the Guardsmen might be loyal to President Trump? Can they be trusted?

Gee. I remember when deploying the military for protests was "bad." I guess it's only bad when left-wingers riot. https://t.co/SttxLHlh03 — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) January 4, 2021

Ironically, it is the leftists who will show up to "counter protest", meaning riot, who will get the attention of any and all law enforcement. The vast majority of election protesters will be peaceful in their effort to make their point. But watch antifa go nuts. — CoachJames Halm 🏀 (@CoachJamesHalm) January 4, 2021

Add that to the fact that when conservatives descend on a city, the only thing that goes up in flames is the debt as they spend money in local businesses and pick up their trash as they leave. — alfonso medina (@CARedState) January 4, 2021

Where's President-elect Unity Boy coming out in support of the people's right to protest ? — Kevo_ess (@kevo_ess) January 4, 2021

She did note in her letter than not even the D.C. National Guard would be allowed to carry guns.

DC's idiot mayor is calling in the National Guard for the #StopTheSteal rally… but refused it when Black Lives Matter was literally destroying the city for days. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 4, 2021

Guess they prefer the “fiery but mostly peaceful” type of protests — Andrew Columbia (@DudeComeAlive) January 4, 2021

They don't even try to hide their bias. — RLC (@RLC19802020) January 4, 2021

Wow, a crowd known for politeness and picking up after themselves. Let's call in troops! — Jay Stewart (@jpstew54) January 4, 2021

#StopTheSteal welcomes the presence of the National Guard, because they’re law-abiding people and not hooligans. — Trevor Bauknight (@tzbauknight) January 4, 2021

Why are they not sending social workers? 🤔 — President-Elect Yosif Barnabe (@MdwstTransplant) January 4, 2021

Well it was "good" mayhem then…. — Boodros (@Boodros2) January 4, 2021

It’s the only way to prevent Antifa from destroying DC. That’s what they do when they don’t get their way. NG is not there because of patriots behavior. — Steve (@MachFam) January 4, 2021

Are they boarding up the windows again too?? 🙄 — RTM041500 (@b1essed777) January 4, 2021

They boarded up windows and businesses because they thought Trump was going to win, but when it was clear he wasn't guess what happened? All the boarded up businesses opened up…yeah, Trump supporters are the problem — Sgt. Obadiah (Obi) Bruen (@bruen_obadiah) January 4, 2021

Not a bad idea. If y'all don't think BLM or Antifa won't try some nonsense…. Doesn't excuse not calling them in for the protests this summer, but the rally has the potential to be a huge target for violence — joe nida (@304Maverick) January 4, 2021

Everyone there for the rally should get a selfie with a smiling National Guard member and then post it to social media. — Brandon (@d0ubl3h3l1x) January 4, 2021

This could be what Trump wanted. Perhaps the National Guard will protect the people. — crawdaddy (@crawdaddeo) January 4, 2021

I would say this is good! Protection for law abiding Patriots coming into DC to stand against election fraud! #StopTheSteaI2021 — Sherry Schneider (@SchneiderSherry) January 4, 2021

We remember. However, National Guard is a good thing since we don't plan on looting and burning and may need help walking home and defending from Antifa… — HagiaSofia (@realSManolesco) January 4, 2021

Hope the NG can identify Antifa & BLM members when they begin to harass and attack members of the #StopTheSteal movement. — RitaMerca20 (@RitaMerca20) January 4, 2021

I’m guessing she won’t agree to name a major thoroughfare #StopTheSteaI Ave either — KC Frew (@KnoxvilleKC) January 4, 2021

Nope. Bowser is asking Washingtonians not to engage with pro-Trump demonstrators “who come to our city seeking confrontation.” This is the same city that has a Black Lives Matter Plaza, correct?

I am asking Washingtonians and those who live in the region to stay out of the downtown area on Tuesday and Wednesday and not to engage with demonstrators who come to our city seeking confrontation, and we will do what we must to ensure all who attend remain peaceful. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 4, 2021

You want it to remain peaceful? Ask Antifa not to come to the city looking for confrontation.

