According to the Washington Post, the Secret Service will be changing up its presidential detail to bring on agents who’ve previously worked with Joe Biden, fearing that agents who’ve worked with President Trump may have been politicized — which seems to come as a great relief to a number of Biden supporters on Twitter who were apparently afraid agents who’d been politicized by Trump might have tried to harm or even assassinate Biden.

Secret Service is altering the presidential detail to bring on agents who previously worked with Biden amid concern that some agents were politically aligned with Trump, ⁦@CarolLeonnig⁩ reports https://t.co/RX5st9GEC5 — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) December 31, 2020

Why would any Secret Service agent be politically aligned? — 🚨Arnon Mishkin @FoxNews Sold the Steal🚨 (@emilykholcomb) December 31, 2020

We were just assured this week that Biden, unlike Trump, was going to show “deference and respect” for professionals like those serving in the Secret Service, so what’s the concern? Does he not trust the Secret Service?

This is smart. — David Park (@yanqui1) December 31, 2020

I am soooooo f*cking glad to hear this! I knew this was going to be a genuine concern. I want to know how many of trump's private security was allowed in Secret Service detail without clearance. https://t.co/r6DPxd7r1J — Pollyannas (@Beachbumjules) December 31, 2020

This is wise considering the week we may be facing. — R. Stephen Browning (@BrowningStephen) December 31, 2020

This is chilling. — Jeannie Dowd (@jeanniedowd) December 31, 2020

This is frightening and dangerous. — Mundi P (@Mundilynn) December 31, 2020

This makes me very nervous for VP Kamala Harris. Should we now question her detail? — Don’t Stand So Close To Me (And Wear A Mask) (@mfredericks1x) December 31, 2020

The American people should not trust ANYONE that has had ANY dealings with Trump OR his administration. 👎 — 1Padrewil (@1PadreWil) December 31, 2020

That we have to worry about the integrity of our Secret Service agents is something we have never even dreamed of on this country.

Frightening that we could possibly be in this place. — Trinity Purl (@TrinityPurl) December 31, 2020

They have every right to be concerned. Political assassinations have plagued our history. https://t.co/FQo5XYRujB — Carol McGregor (@CarolMcGregor49) December 31, 2020

Seriously? So we don’t trust the Secret Service anymore to do their jobs?

Wouldn't you just make that guy the food taster? https://t.co/ooDLe3vX05 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 31, 2020

Wasn't there a recent news cycle about the secret service all hating Trump because of his lack of covid precautions? https://t.co/QDdyjZlM2l — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 31, 2020

Oh, so they're just saying out loud that they think the Secret Service agents would harm their protectee? What a wonderful protection of norms and such. This doesn't undermine the Secret Service at all. No sir. https://t.co/HqEwy19VzO — RBe (@RBPundit) December 31, 2020

Was such care taken by the @SecretService when selecting the detail for Trump and family? https://t.co/3upTbaA92s — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) December 31, 2020

I told y’all things were going to get truly, deeply stupid. https://t.co/gECfLQQSlG — Ken Jennings Superfan (@monkeyboy100001) December 31, 2020

Or, it could be Joe likes to run around naked in front of female agents. — CyHanks🇺🇲 🇨🇱 (@CubsFanHanks) December 31, 2020

Yeah, maybe he’s just more comfortable swimming naked in front of female agents he’s worked with before.

