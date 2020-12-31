According to the Washington Post, the Secret Service will be changing up its presidential detail to bring on agents who’ve previously worked with Joe Biden, fearing that agents who’ve worked with President Trump may have been politicized — which seems to come as a great relief to a number of Biden supporters on Twitter who were apparently afraid agents who’d been politicized by Trump might have tried to harm or even assassinate Biden.

We were just assured this week that Biden, unlike Trump, was going to show “deference and respect” for professionals like those serving in the Secret Service, so what’s the concern? Does he not trust the Secret Service?

Seriously? So we don’t trust the Secret Service anymore to do their jobs?

Yeah, maybe he’s just more comfortable swimming naked in front of female agents he’s worked with before.

