We missed this in the Washington Post Tuesday, but a Fairfax County judge has ordered that the portraits of mostly white judges be removed from the courtroom during a black defendant’s trial, arguing that the portraits create the perception that the justice system is biased.

It’s telling that the only thing critics of President Trump remember from his press conference after Charlottesville is that he supposedly called neo-Nazis “fine people,” because therefore no one remembers his point about where the removal of Confederate statues ends. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, having worked in the Capitol for decades, only this summer had portraits of Confederate speakers (all Democrats) removed because they were offensive. Now portraits of white judges have to go or the trial can’t be considered fair.

This white judge is OK, because he’s woke.

